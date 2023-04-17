Listowel owners collect €1,200 purse after Bomb Cyclone cruises to victory in A6 525 final

Dr. Richard Hurley (veterinary surgeon) representing the K.G.O.B.A presents the winner's trophy to joint-owners Frank Neylon and Joe McCarthy after Bomb Cyclone, trained by James O'Regan, won the K.G.O.B.A A6 Stake final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday. Also pictured are Heather Hartley (KGS assistant manager), and family connection of both owners and the trainer. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

Saturday night’s meeting at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium might have been dominated by sprint races, six of them in a novice sweepstake for ON2 / ON3 class, but an A6 525 sweepstake final commanded most attention, being worth €1,200 to the winner thanks to sponsorship provided by the Kerry Greyhound Owners and Breeders Association, and it was won in quite outstanding fashion by Bomb Cyclone, jointly owned by Joe McCarthy and Frank Neylon from Listowel.

The May ’21 son of Laughil Blake and Coolavanny Chick clocked times from the start which were exceptional for an A6 class sweepstake and, after posting 28.71 in winning his semi-final, he was sent off a pretty unbackable 1/3 favourite in the final by the only bookmaker framing the odds, Patsy Browne.

There was talk that 5/2 second favourite Melodys Belle might put it up to him because of the finishing speed she showed in the opening two rounds, but that challenge never materialised after Bomb Cyclone hopped out in front from trap 4 and, indeed, the one which chased him home, three and a half lengths adrift in 28.76, was Nick E Cotter’s 10/1 outsider, Headleys Oliver, with a length and a half back to Melodys Belle.

A 325 final for ON1 novices also took place and the winner’s purse of €340 here was claimed by Michael Wren, of Carrigaline in Cork, whose charge, Steeple Rd Rob, emerged as a clearcut winner by four and a half lengths from Move On Dot in 17.83.

Steeple Rd Rob, which ran from trap 3, might have given a start to the Jack Kennelly-trained On The Green, which was housed in trap 2, but the latter seriously checked around the opening bend and Steeple Rd Rob, a brilliant semi-final winner in 17.54, went right away after that to score by four and a half lengths from the Sean Hunt-trained Move On Dot, with a length back to Crossfield Auric.

The programme opened with heats of the ON2 / ON3 325 sweepstake and the fastest of the six heat winners was the Michael Baker-trained Dysert Billy, which ran away with heat 3 in 17.75. Two other heat winners managed to get nicely inside 18.00secs, namely Knockane Barkley on 17.83 and Melodys Milly on 17.86, and we are going to have three competitive semi-finals this Saturday night.

The other heat winners were Satellite Echoes (18.13), Coolemore Fawnie (18.02) and Steeple Rd Tom (18.03), while the remaining winners on the programme were Wax Jacket (29.43), Andys Choice (18.04) and Sleepy Meg (29.03).