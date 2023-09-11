Liam Dowling’s De Lahdedah ran a phenomenal time of 27.78 in the Juvenile Derby second round heats

Liam Dowling’s De Lahdedah has been drawn in trap 6 for the third quarter-final of the Juvenile Derby at Shelbourne Park next Saturday

FURTHER to our comments last week about Liam Dowling’s De Lahdedah beggaring belief the way he won his first-round heat of the TIME Greyhound Nutrition Juvenile Derby at Shelbourne Park, he came along last Saturday night and produced a truly phenomenal time of 27.78 in winning a second-round heat of this €25,000-to-the-winner event.

That time was just eleven spots outside the record of 27.67 which was set by Paradise Madison in 2012.

De Lahdedah didn’t get the best quarter-final draw afterwards for an inside seed – trap 6 in the third quarter-final – but he is one hell of a machine and he can prove that again this Saturday night.

*******************

WE all know Liam Murphy from the marvellous sponsorship which Greyhound and Petworld, of Abbeyfeale, has provided for Tralee’s juvenile classic since 2020 and it was great to see Liam pull off a terrific double at last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting with Hazelhill Blaze (28.99) and Glenbowen Coole (29.38).

Fastest winner, on 28.74, was Shronedrugh Kate, which won an A4 525 by nine and a half lengths for Tim Kelly, of Headford, while the other winners were Dayplace Lucky, 28.88; Ballymurphy Lady, 29.20; Pinewood Sophie, 29.62; Quadrophenia, 29.00; Lissycasey Pam, 29.60; Hawthorn Speed, 29.44; Millridge Mick, 29.04.

*******************

STILL waiting for Greyhound Racing Ireland to update the record holders at Tralee Track. Quite farcical that records set on March 11, 2022, the night of the juvenile classic final, and one of them over 525yds equalled subsequently, have yet to be recognised on the GRI website.

It’s long past time for the feats of Ballinabola Ed and Tullig Raven (28.03 for 525yds) and Bobsleigh Dream (30.40 for 570yds) to be recognised and, surely, there is somebody in GRI headquarters, especially with Leon Blanche (formerly of Boylesports) now promoting the sport as chief commercial officer, who will sort this out.

For goodness sake, this should be such a simple thing, shouldn’t it.