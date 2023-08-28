Liam Dowling’s De Lahdedah comes a cropper in Irish Derby semi-final at Shelbourne Park

Jack Kennelly-trained Beepers Lariat and Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Pete will run Kerry in the Michael Fortune Memorial Derby Plate final at Shelbourne Park

Shelbourne Park will host the Boylesports Irish Derby next Saturday night with Kerry interest provided by Musical Glideaway, which is owned by Castleisland man Bob Shanahan

IT all went wrong for Liam Dowling’s De Lahdedah in the second semi-final of the Boylesports Derby (winner, €125,000) at Shelbourne Park on Saturday night.

Installed the 2/1 favourite to win out, De Lahdedah missed the break from trap 1 and was unable to get into contention after that, finishing fifth behind the Jennifer O’Donnell-trained The Other Kobe.

However, Castleisland man, Bob Shanahan, who lives in Limerick city, has a marvellous chance of tasting glory with Musical Glideaway, which is trained in Moneygall by Patrick Guilfoyle. Shanahan heads up the syndicate which owns Musical Glideway, which produced the performance of his life in winning the first semi-final in 29.32 – 26 spots faster than the time recorded by The Other Kobe.

The only wide seed, Musical Glideaway was guaranteed trap 6 in the final and, very importantly for so many, its all being televised live by Virgin Three TV.

********************

THE Jack Kennelly-trained Beepers Lariat and the Liam Dowling-trained Ballymac Pete will be representing Kerry in the final of the main supporting event for the final of the Boylesports Derby, the Michael Fortune Memorial Derby Plate (winner, €7,500).

Beepers Lariat brilliantly won the second semi-final in 29.50 and Ballymac Pete finished a four-length second to Ballinabola Una (29.61) in the first semi-final and they will occupy traps 4 and 3, respectively, in Saturday’s final.

********************

TEMPLEGLANTINE was in the news on Tuesday of last week through the selection of New York’s Róisín Wiley as the 2023 Rose of Tralee (through her mother) and, on the same night, a greyhound owner from the West Limerick village, Maurice P Sheehan, was responsible for the headline act at Tralee Track by recording a 21.5/1 double with litter brothers, Devon Wonder (28.83) and Devon Chime (29.68), the respective odds about them being 7/2 and 4/1.

The fastest winner, on 28.75 in the opening A1 525, was the Listowel-owned Nocturnal Billy, while 28.77 was clocked in the concluding A2 525 by the Lixnaw-owned Lixnaw Sailor.

Other winners: Gen Pop, 29.19; Fermoyle Blake, 28.95; Millridge Con, 28.98; Looster Claddagh, 29.23; Dubh Galóre, 29.22; Bonnie Kiwi, 29.11.

********************

IT would be nice to see a high level of support for the Kerry ladies football team, who hold a benefit meeting at Tralee Track this Saturday night. They certainly deserve it.