Liam Dowling-trained Ballymac Opera the only A3 550 sweepstake heat winner to go inside 30 seconds

Maglass Taylor justified odds-on favouritism to win ON3 sweepstake final for Ballymacelligott owner Bill Carmody

Declan Dowling, KGS manager, makes the presentation of the winning prize to Brendan Carmody after Maglass Taylor won the Communion Celebrations ON3 525 final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday. Also present, from left, were Caoimhe, Aoife, Johnny and Jack Carmody. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

One always expects Liam Dowling to be a serious contender when he targets any sweepstake, especially the big ones, and he supplied the fastest winner in the second round of the Lee Strand A3 550 Sweepstake (winner, €6,500) at Tralee last Friday night in Ballymac Opera, a September ’21 daughter of Ballymac Cashout and Ballymac Arminta.