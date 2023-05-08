Liam Dowling-trained Ballymac Opera the only A3 550 sweepstake heat winner to go inside 30 seconds
Maglass Taylor justified odds-on favouritism to win ON3 sweepstake final for Ballymacelligott owner Bill Carmody
John BarryKerryman
One always expects Liam Dowling to be a serious contender when he targets any sweepstake, especially the big ones, and he supplied the fastest winner in the second round of the Lee Strand A3 550 Sweepstake (winner, €6,500) at Tralee last Friday night in Ballymac Opera, a September ’21 daughter of Ballymac Cashout and Ballymac Arminta.