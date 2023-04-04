Last two remaining Kerry runners are eliminated from Easter Cup semi-finals at Shelbourne Park

Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Finn and Michael Daly’s Disco Pants were beaten at the penultimate stage on Saturday night

Shelbourne Park track has been running the Easter Cup over the last few weeks but there will be no Kerry dog in the final next weekend

THERE will be no €25,000 coming to Kerry in the final of the Bresbet Easter Cup at Shelbourne Park this Saturday after Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Finn and Michael Daly’s Disco Pants were eliminated at the semi-final stage at the weekend.

Ballymac Finn finished fifth in the first semi-final and Disco Pants finished fourth in the second semi-final on Saturday evening.

A consolation for Dowling was that his juvenile classic winner, Ballymac Marino, won the concluding open 550 at the Dublin venue by three lengths in 30.32.

Meanwhile, the €80,000-to-the-winner Kirby sweepstake at Limerick has reached the quarter-final stage and Jack Kennelly kept the Kerry flag flying well in the second round by winning again with Beepers Lariat. Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Johnjo and Ballymac Seanie are also through, as is the juvenile classic runner-up, Terezas Mendoza.

One heat winner, the Graham Holland-trained Clona Duke, clocked 27.95. Wow!

******************

TARBERT’S Dan Wren has an excellent strike rate at Tralee Track and he was the headline act at last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting at the Oakview venue by recording a terrific double with litter sister and brother, Steeple Rd Brave (29.20) and Steeple Rd Joe (28.71).

Other winners were Fermoyle Blake, 29.25; Millridge Willow, 28.96; Loher Rebel, 28.87; Beaufort Star, 28.99; Riverfield Star, 28.99; Shronedraugh Joe, 29.09; Pinewood Sophie, 29.52; Coill Bhui Byrne, 29.52.

******************

WE said a while back that the list of record holders at Tralee Track badly needs to be updated by Greyhound Racing Ireland, and Bobsleigh Dream brought that back to mind by winning the Irish Cesarewitch in Mullingar on Sunday week.

Would you believe it is well over a year (the night of the juvenile classic final on March 11, 2022, to be exact) since Bobsleigh Dream broke the Tralee 570yds record, on 30.40, and she still hasn’t got the credit for it on the GRI website.

Another record time of 28.03 for 525yds was set the same night by Ballinbola Ed, which was equalled on July 1, 2022, in his very first race by Tullig Raven, and these two haven’t got the credit either.

Long past time for updating, is it not?