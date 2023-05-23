Landmark day as Kerry cricket make competitive debut at under-13 level against Cork Harlequins

The Kerry Cricket under-13 team that made history by being the first team from Kerry to play a youths cricket match

A Kerry under-13 team travelled to Cork Harlequins Cricket Club on Sunday morning for their first ever game in competition. Captain James Marshall led his team out to bat in damp conditions after there has been some overnight rain in the Cork city suburbs.

Vishnu Passana was the pick of the Kerry batters, scoring 28 before succumbing to a fierce in swinging delivery which saw him clean bowled. Ewan Marshall cemented the innings for Kerry surviving 14 overs in the middle. Further down the batting order Seb Meenan and Charlie Meenan both hit boundaries to push the run rate up. Some lower order heroics from St John Lynch, Shawn Prithvi Kotowaroo and Madelaine Lynch ensured the young Kerry team batted out their full allocation of overs with 81 runs scored.

The Harlequins reply had an early wobble when Ewan Marshall clean bowled the talented Harlequins opener Josh Khan with a well disguised yorker delivery. Cork Harlequins steadied the innings from that point and went onto record a nine-wicket victory in what was a great sporting occasion played in great spirit to mark the event.

Match abandoned in Adare

Kerry’s third XI travelled to Adare to take on Limerick’s third XI on Sunday afternoon and scored 112 runs for 7 wickets in their 20 overs before the rain moved in and no more play was possible. Both teams will take a point apiece in this group stage game of the T20 cup.