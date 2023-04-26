Kingdom Swimming Club Invitational Gala draws swimmers from all over Munster to Tralee

Local swimmers who took part in the Kingdom Swimming Club Gala event in the Tralee Sports Complex at the weekend. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Kingdom Swimming Club hosted their annual Kingdom Invitational Gala last weekend where competitive swim clubs from all over Munster competed at the two-day event for the coveted Kingdom medals. The event also provided an opportunity to attain Summer National Qualification times (age 12-14 swimmers) and qualification times for the upcoming Munster Long Course Championships taking place in Limerick from May 5 to 7.

The Gala is the club's main fundraising event for the year and hugely important in raising much needed funds for the club to grow and compete on a regional and national level.

At this stage of the swimming year the Kingdom swimmers evidently relished the prospect of attaining national qualifying times in their home pool, the Senior and Junior A athletes made significant progress in all events attaining numerous National/ Division 2 qualifying times across the board.

Swimmers from all the squads proved that attendance at training pays off with plenty of personal best times being logged. The training structure overseen by the head coach John Edwards is certainly showing results as some athletes in the Junior squads qualified for Munster. Over all the quality of swimming shown by Kingdom Athletes was on par with the strongest swimmers from Munster and Nationally. Giving us much hope for the future of our competitive strength.

Kingdom swimming club has backed this progress up with commitment to bolstering the coaching team, the culmination of this will happen in May where a number of long serving coaches will attain swim Irelands Level 2 coaching licence.

Club Chairman Pat McTigue said: “The weekend is the biggest weekend in the Kingdom Swimming Club calendar, and weekends like this do not happen without a lot of work from the swimmers, parents, coaches and committee alike. There was a brilliant coming together of minds and work to make the weekend such a success over the last few weeks.

“From the swimmers for their dedication and training to achieve the results that they got, the coaches for their work and encouragement, the parents for the volunteering for official duties, baking and catering, the sponsorship committee for all the trojan work over the last few weeks, our committee for the work and planning and finally, the officials - the five Kingdom members who carried out the official/white duties for the weekend - sincere thanks, we could not have done this without all your help.

“To our swimmers, rest, refuel and we wish you every success at the Munster Long Course Championship in UL.”