Kingdom Greyhound Stadium’s €5,000 Pick Six goes to final race before Gen Pop spoils the party

The Pick Six at Tralee track wasn’t won on Friday night either, so that pot of €5,000 keeps on rolling upwards

THE Tuesday SIS meeting may not be the most important of the week at Tralee Track, but there was a particularly lively buzz about the place last week and particular interest centred on the €5,000 Pick Six, which requires tote investors to pick the winners of races 3 to 8.

None other than local trainer, Pat McMahon, provided the winners of races 6 and 7 in Send It Joan (29.20) and Send It Flying (29.12) and it meant that the €5,000 would be won if either Adraville Impact (6/4 fav) or Might Be Sharp (7/4 second favourite) won race 8.

However, the Castleisland-owned Gen Pop, a 7/2 shot, spoiled the party for those holding the tickets on Adraville Impact and Might Be Sharp by beating the latter by a length and a half in 29.38.

*****************

WE put a bit of a spotlight last week on Ryhope Beach because of the sub-28.00secs trial by him over 525yds at Tralee Track and there he was at Shelbourne Park on Saturday night clocking a massive 29.34 for 550yds in winning a first-round heat of the Boylesports Derby.

The sponsors have shortened him to 14/1 in the long-odds betting, with favouritism continuing to rest with his kennelmate, Coolavanny Hoffa, at 6/1.

The Kerry challenge is very strong, with a liberal sprinkling of winners from the county in the opening round, and Liam Dowling’s De Lahdedah heads that challenge at 14/1, with two other Dowling runners, Ballymac Finn and Ballymac Marino, at 16/1.

A few exciting weeks ahead, for sure.

*****************

NOT many people attending Tralee Track know that eight jackets, not just the usual six, were in use at the Oakview venue back the years. In the event of one absentee, the first reserve would wear a purple jacket and, in the event of a second absentee, the replacement would wear a green jacket. And Blennerville’s Moss O’Donnell has the programmes to prove it!