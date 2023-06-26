Killarney sprinter Sarah Leahy is part of Irish team to win promotion at European Team Championships

Sarah Leahy, second from right, with her team mates after they finished second in the women’s 4x100m relay at the European Team Championships

Killarney Valley’s Sarah Leahy was part of the Irish team that claimed a brilliant victory in Division 3 of the European Team Championships, with 44 athletes all contributing to a superb team performance across the three action-packed days. Leahy ran the first leg of the women’s 4x100m relay team that finished second. The main objective of the event was to achieve promotion to Division 2, which was done in a comfortable fashion, with Ireland finishing nearly twenty points ahead of nearest challengers Austria.

Tailteann Games

The interprovincial Tailteann Games were held in Carlow on Saturday. Medalling for the Munster team were Jason O’Reilly, Killarney Valley who won gold in 400m, Cian O’Brien, Killarney Valley who was third in the 200m and Kieran Keane from an Riocht who also won bronze for the shot. The Munster team finished in second place behind Leinster with 93 points.

Munster B Championships

A host of medals returned to the Kingdom from the the Munster B track and field championships in Templemore on Sunday, with Gneeveguilla doing exceptionally well. This event is open to any athlete from under-9 to under-16 who did not win an individual medal in any of the Munster A competitions and generally attracts a huge entry. County numbers were down slightly due to a clash with the Kerry Community Games athletics finals in an Riocht.

Gold medal winners

Cillian Healy, Gneeveguilla, U11 boys turbo javelin

Aine O’Riordan, Gneeveguilla, U13 girls shot

Silver medal winners

Marie O’Riordan, Gneeveguilla, U10 girls turbo javelin

Ella Stack, Gneeveguilla, U10 girls long jump

Conor O’Donnell, Killarney Valley, U10 boys 500m

Jessica Leen, St Brendan’s, U15 girls long jump

Ailbhe Hennessy, Tralee Harriers, U12 girls long jump

Conor Scannell, Killarney Valley, U10 boys 60m

Bronze medal winners

Kate Stack, Gneeveguilla, U9 girls long jump

Laoise Fitzgerald, Gneeveguilla, U10 girls turbo javelin

Conor Scannell, Killarney Valley, U10 boys long jump

Noah Barrett, Tralee Harriers, U9 boys long jump

Fionn Hogan, Farranfore Maine valley, U12 boys turbo javelin

Katie Butler, St Brendan’s, U13 girls shot