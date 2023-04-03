Killarney runner Jason O’Reilly wins 400m gold at National Indoor Championships

Jason O’Reilly from Killarney Valley won gold and took the U-18 boys 400m title at the National Juvenile Indoor Championships in Athlone last Saturday. O’Reilly’s excellent time of 50.64 seconds was very close to the 2015 national record of 49.59 seconds.

There were several very close fourth place finishers for Kerry – Mollie O’Riordan from Lios Tuathail in the U-17 400m, club mate Chloe O’Flaherty in the U-12 girls high jump, and Aoibhinn O’Driscoll from St Brendan’s who missed out on a bronze medal by just 4cm in the U-13 girls long jump. Nicole Walker from An Riocht was fourth in the U-19 60m.

Sunday saw another title coming back to Kerry when Kieran Keane from An Riocht took gold in the U-16 boys shot. There was silver for Ryan Vickers (Farranfore Maine Valley) in the U-14 boys 800m and Oisin Lynch from Killarney Valley also took silver in the U-18 boys 800m.

Killarney Valley athletes also collected two bronze medals, Cian O’Brien in the U-18 boys 200m and Kieran Molonoey in the U-13 boys shot put.

In the U-17 girls 200m Saoirse Dillon (Lios Tuathail) ran a great heat for automatic qualification and was a very close fourth in the final, with a new personal best. Same applies to club mate Brendan O’Leary who was fourth in the U-19 boys 200m final.