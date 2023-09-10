Killarney owner and Kilmoyley trainer win A2 feature race at Tralee on fundraising night

Saturday night at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium raised a huge amount of money for the rehabilitation of Chris O’Driscoll from Camp who suffered a stroke in January

Gabriel Keane (KGSSC) presents the winner's trophy to John Kiely from Killarney after Saul Good won the KGSSC Chris O'Driscoll Fundraiser A2 525 Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday night. Included, from left, are Eileen Keane O'Leary, Autie Moriarty (Fundraising Committee), winning trainer Padraig Regan, Kerrie Kennedy and Kieran O`Driscoll. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

It was another quite remarkable night at Tralee Track on Saturday night, this one acting as a fund-raiser for Chris O’Driscoll, from Camp, who suffered a stroke in January and who is currently in the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dun Laoghaire.

The funds raised, which will be quite substantial because of the massive work of those at the organisational end, will be used to support his ongoing rehabilitation and recovery.

For starters, a raffle at the track on Saturday night, which offered some marvellous prizes, raised €8,000, and a greyhound pup by Droopys Sydney made €3,000 at an auction superbly conducted by well-known Tralee doggy man, Autie Moriarty. That auction also saw a title-winning Liverpool jersey raise €1,000 and a jersey worn by none other than David Clifford raise €600.

Furthermore, a race programme running to 86 pages had a huge amount of supporting advertising in it and, with a marvellous crowd generating the liveliest of atmosphere, it was a fund-raiser that has to be up there with the best run at the Oakview venue in latter years.

How great, too, that Tralee has a venue of proper stature in the Oakview part of town to accommodate such an important fund-raiser as this and others.

The track itself, of course, benefited on all fronts from the very big crowd in attendance, with the tote pools, in particular, exceedingly high. Berkie Browne, too, did a right good trade as the only bookmaker framing the odds.

The big race of the night, the final of an A2 525 sweepstake worth €1,600 to the winner, carried the name of Chris O’Drisccoll himself and it has to be noted that 11 other races all had sponsors (plus presentations) attached to them.

That €1,600 prize in the A2 525 final was won by Mrs Maureen Kiely, of Killarney, whose dog, Saul Good, which is trained in Kilmoyley South by Padraig Regan, created a big upset by winning at odds of 12/1, with a 10/1 shot, Mystic Showtime, chasing him home.

Lone Best was the leader for much of the trip and, in fact, he enjoyed a two-length lead over Saul Good rounding the third bend, but things were to change on the run home and it came down to a nail-biting finish between Saul Good and Francis Flavin’s Mystic Showtime, with Saul Good prevailing by just a short-head in 28.78 (.10 fast), with a length back to Lone Best.

Afterwards, John Kiely, husband of Maureen Kiely, said that Padraig Regan had been encouraging enough about the chances of Saul Good, pointing to the way the April ’21 son of Droopys Sydney and Without Fear had been improving.

“It’s great to win the feature event on a big night like this, but we are only plugging away in this game and we never get too excited,” he said.

Fastest over the standard trip, on a very hot 28.48 (also .10 fast), was the Jack Kennelly-trained Hazelhill Coco. This was an exceptional performance in a race for A2 class and, after beating the Shane Murphy-trained Jacintas Lady by three and a half lengths, Hazelhill Coco has no elevated himself to A0 class.

Three first-round heats of a 525 sweepstake for ON2 class (winner, €950) also formed part of Saturday’s programme and two winners, Ballyegan Susan and Emperor Blaze, clocked the identical time of 29.05, with the remaining winner being Gleneffy Chief on 29.32.

Other winners: Skidroes Doll, 30.06; Coolemore Tulip, 18.08; Brackers Grace, 28.96; Dysert Billy, 28.88; Auntie Violet, 29.91; Labana Piper, 28.88 (.10 to be added for 525 times and .05 to be added for 325 time).