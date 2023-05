Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan ‘lost for words’ after defending Rally of the Lakes title with Devine

There were mixed fortunes for the huge number of competing Kerry crews after two epic days of rallying around Killarney and West Cork

Noel O'Sullivan, left, and Callum Devine give a thumbs up at the end of the final stage of the Assess Ireland Rally of the Lakes

Sean Moriarty Kerryman Today at 18:33