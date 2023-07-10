Kerry’s third XI lose Minor Cup match to Nenagh after struggling with the bat

A County Kerry 3rd XI travelled to take on a Nenagh 2nd XI on Sunday morning in a knockout Minor cup match. Nenagh won the toss and opted to have a bat. Nenagh amassed a challenging total of 203 for the loss seven wickets. Majid Yousaf was the top wicket taker for Kerry with three wickets for 33 runs from his eight overs bowled.

In reply Kerry struggled with the bat. The loss of early wickets had the middle order in early with Darragh Lynch top-scoring for the visitors with 17 runs. Kerry were bowled out for 67 as Nenagh progressed to the next round.

Nenagh CC 2nd XI 203/7 beat County Kerry 3rd XI 67/10 XI by 136 runs.

MCU Under 13 League

A County Kerry under 13 XI hosted a Cork County under 13 XI on Saturday morning at the Oyster Oval. Kerry Captain Ben Deegan lost the toss and his team were put into bat in cloudy conditions. Topscorer for Kerry was Aaryan Girish with 14 runs as Kerry finished their innings on 53 runs. Cork County chased down the target of 54 for the loss of two wickets in the 16th over. Ben Deegan and James Marshall claimed a wicket a piece in a game that was played in great spirit throughout.

Cork County CC Under 13 XI 55/2 beat County Kerry Under 13 XI 53/10 by 8 wickets.

MCU Junior Cup

County Kerry progressed to the next round of the Minor Cup in a tense bowl out as the Oyster Oval was deemed unfit for play on Saturday afternoon.

County Kerry 2nd XI beat Cork County 2nd XI 2-1 by way of a bowl out.