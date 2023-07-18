Kerry’s Shona Heaslip breaks 10,000m Championship record that had stood since 1988

An Riocht sprinter Ger Cremin broke the master men 400m hurdles Irish record at the National Combined Events Championships and AAI games

Shona Heaslip, right, and Niamh O’Mahony who both competed in the women’s 10,000m at the National Combined Events Championships and AAI games at Morton Stadium in Santry

An Riocht AC distance runner Shona Heaslip has taken a massive 23 seconds off a 35-year record when she won gold in the women’s 10,000m at the National Combined Events Championships and AAI games at Morton Stadium in Santry over the weekend. Heaslip’s time of 33:22 was a championship record-breaking one, knocking 23 seconds off the 1988 record.

Also breaking a championship record at the meeting Heaslip’s An Riocht club mate Ger Cremin, competing in the master men 400m hurdles. Cremin finished in 62.43 seconds, taking 2.58 seconds off the previous record to set a new M45 Irish record.

Bronze medals went to two Killarney Valley AC athletes, Eoin O’Reilly in the 2,000m steeplechase and Oisin O’Regan in the U-18 pentathlon. This is the first time O’Regan has competed in this event and over the two days he took on the 100m, 110m hurdles, long jump, high jump, pole vault, shot, discus, javelin, 400m and 1500m in pursuit of a medal.

Elsewhere, at the SIAB Schools Track and Field International in Grangemouth, Scotland on Saturday, Kieran Keane from An Riocht made a great debut in the Irish vest as he finished in sixth place with a throw of 12.9m, despite throwing a heavier ball – 5kg compared to his usual 4kg. He will be underage again next year and so should have another shot at the SIAB Schools Track and Field International 2024.