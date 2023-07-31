Kerry’s second cricket XI lose by three wickets to UCC in Munster Junior Cup final

A County Kerry 2nd XI were beaten by three wickets in the Munster Junior Cup final, losing to a UCC 1st XI on Sunday morning at The Farm Cricket Ground in Cork.

Kerry won the toss and opted to have a bat. Kerry openers Usmann Butt and Sohaib Asghar Chohan impressed with the bat with an opening partnership of 58. The Kerry middle order stood up with Qasim Butt scoring 44 runs before he was cleaned bowled by Karun Malik.

Kerry batter Owais Bacha fell just two runs short of raising the bat when he was cleaned bowled for 48 runs by Sidarth Pushp. Wickets fell at regular intervals as Kerry were bowled out for a total of 220 in the 43rd over. In reply UCC lost both openers early but then stabalised the innings with a strong middle order display of which the stand out batter was Muhammad Rizwan with an impressive 61 runs.

UCC reached the target of 221 in the 41 st over as Usmann Butt was the top wicket taker for Kerry with 3 wickets for 52 runs from his 9 overs bowled.

UCC CC 1st XI 224/7 beat County Kerry 2nd XI 220/10 XI by 3 wickets.

MCU Division 3

A County Kerry 4th XI travelled to Adare to take on Limerick 4th XI on Saturday morning in this Division 3 encounter. A fine bowling display by the visitors with Richard Rutland the pick of the bowlers taking a five-wicket haul for 36 runs as Kerry bowled out the home side for 160 runs in the 38 th over.

In reply Kerry stuggled with the bat. Top batter for Kerry was Paul Wyer with 33 runs as the visitors were bowled out for 138 in the 37 th over.

Limerick CC 4th XI 160/10 beat County Kerry 138/10 by 22 runs.