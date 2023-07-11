Kerry’s Ryan Vickers knocks three seconds off 800m record at National Juvenile championships

Kerry athletes also won flour silver medals and a bronze medal at the under-14 to under-19 track and tield championships in Tullamore

Ryan Vickers from Farranfore Maine valley who broke the championship record in the U14 boys 800m in Tullamore last Saturday.

Last weekend saw two very diverse days of athletic activity starting on Saturday with the first day of the National Juvenile under-14 to under-19 Track and Field championships, which saw the cream of Kerry’s juvenile athletes making the journey to Tullamore.

The outstanding performances came courtesy of Ryan Vickers from Farranfore Maine Valley AC who won gold in the U14 boys 800m in a blistering time of 2.04.02, knocking a full three seconds off the championship record, which had stood since 2008.

There were four silver medals won also, by Clodagh Healy from Gneeveguilla in the U14 girls hammer with a throw of 32.75m, Sheridan Reed from An Riocht in the U18 girls 2000m steeplechase, Oisin Lynch from Killarney Valley in the U18 boys 800m, and Bartlomiej Zglinski, also from Killarney Valley, in the U19 boys high jump with a 1.80m clearance.

Kevin O’Shea from Farranfore Maine Valley won bronze in the U-15 boys discus with 35.04m.

Oisin Lynch (427) from Killarney Valley AC competing in the U-18 boys 800m at the national championships where he finished in second place.

On Sunday the action stayed in Tullamore for the juvenile under-12 to under-16 National B Track and Field Championships. The B Championships are open to any athlete who didn’t qualify for any of the main national championships, so entry is high and the competition fierce.

There were two hard won bronze medals for Kerry athletes on the day but some strong performances resulted in some very close finishes with a good few athletes finishing in the top eight of their events and achieving new personal bests.

The two bronze medals went to Muireann Lawlor from St Brendan’s in U-13 girls high jump and Amy Noonan from Tralee Harriers in U-14 girls 800m. Amy was second in her heat in a new PD time of 2:34.73 but she had to wait for the other two heats to be run before she knew that her medal was secured.

Finishing in fourth place were Mia O’Neill from St Brendan’s in U-16 girls shot and club mate Katie butler in U-12 girls shot. Louise Lane, also from St Brendan’s, was fifth in U-16 girls shot and made the top eight in the long jump. Steve Reidy from Lios Tuathail was fifth in both the U-15 boys 100m and long jump.

Days two and three of the National Juvenile Championships will take place on the July 22 and 23.