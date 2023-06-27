Kerry’s fifth selection lose to Cork Harlequins through Duckworth/Lewis Method

A Kerry fifth XI hosted a Cork Harlequins 5TH XI on Sunday morning at a damp Oyster Oval in The Spa, Tralee. Kerry opening batters Vishnu Prassana and James Marshall took to the field in gloomy conditions for this Division 4 T20 League game. The players were forced to leave the pitch in the eighth over due to heavy rainfall which delayed the game for an hour and would a consequence by way of a reduced overs match through Duckworth/Lewis method.

When play restarted Gary Pickett was the pick of the Kerry batters with a quick fire 17 runs. Kerry finished their innings on 67/6 from 15 overs bowled before another downpour intervened. When play restarted a further reduction of overs was necessary.

Harlequins target was reduced to 61 from 13 overs. Some tight bowling from the Kerry attack pushed Harlequins all the way. Kerry Captain Mark Marshall was the pick of the Kerry bowlers picking up 2 wickets late on in the innings ably assisted by Tony O'Connor behind the stumps.

Harlequins reached the target with 6 balls to spare as the rain came in off Tralee Bay yet again.

Cork Harlequins 61/2 beat County Kerry 67/6 by 8 wickets through Duckworth/Lewis Method.

MCU Premier Division T20 League

A Kerry 1ST XI travelled up to Galway on Sunday morning to play a Cork Harlequins first XI in a Premier Division T20 League match. Kerry Captain Khuram Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat. The Harlequins attack removed the Kerry top order for 34 runs in explosive start at Lydican Cricket Ground. Farrukh Hussain and Adil Rahil brought some stability to the Kerry lower order as the innings finished with Kerry on 104 all out.

Cork Harlequins made short work of the chase reaching the target of 105 in just 9 overs. Mathew Brewster was the top runscorer for Harlequins with 46 runs from just 26 balls.

Cork Harlequins 107/2 beat County Kerry 104/10 by 8 wickets.