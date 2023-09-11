Kerry’s Donal Spring enjoys Group 1 success at the Curragh with Moss Tucker

Owner Donal Spring with his winner Moss Tucker who won a Group 1 prize for trainer Ken Condon, under jockey Billy Lee, for the Charlie Bit Me Syndicate at the Curragh on Sunday. Photo by Patrick McCann/Racing Post

On the second day of Irish Champions Festival at the Curragh on Sunday, trainer Ken Condon was a Group 1 winner again as the Charlie Bit Me Syndicate-owned Moss Tucker landed the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes.

The syndicate is headed up by former Irish rugby international Donal Spring who famously played at number eight on the Munster side that beat the New Zealand All Blacks at Thomond Park in 1978.

Moss Tucker is named after Spring’s former teammates Moss Keane, from Currow, and Colm Tucker and the five-year-old raced to his eighth career success under jockey Billy Lee when edging out the Clive cox-trained Get Hhead by half a length.