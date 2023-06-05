Kerry’s Dominick Lynch returns from injury to partner Jack O’Shea to silver medal in Broadford Hardball Tournament

Dominick Lynch, left, and Jack O'Shea who were runners-up in the Broadford Hardball Tournament on Sunday. Photo by Con Dennehy

There was delight in handball circles at the weekend when Kerry handball star Dominick Lynch returned to the game following a long lay-off due to a back injury. The Glenbeigh player received a warm welcome in Broadford on Sunday when he lined out with his club colleague Jack O’Shea in the Broadford Hardball Tournament. This competition is one of the most prestigious events in Irish handball attracting the best players in the country.

Showing no loss of fitness or form, the Kerry players defeated Jamie O’Driscoll and Evan Enright from Cork 25-8. In the second round of the tournament they had a 25-7 win over Cork players John Cronin and Gearoid O’Connell. However, a real test awaited the Glenbeigh players in the semi-final where they took on the challenge of Paddy Murphy and James Printice (Cork).

“This was a tough encounter with the scores tied for most of the energy sapping game. The game hung in the balance before we eventually managed to edge ahead and hold on for a 25-23 victory and a place in the final,” O’Shea said .

The final was another exciting and close encounter with Cork players Michael Hedigan and Daniel Relihan providing the opposition. In a tense game Cork just held on for victory on a 21-19 scoreline.

Hardball is the most ancient of our games in Ireland, and is also played in the 60×30 court. As the name suggests, the ball used is small and hard, and is made from cork and leather. Padding on the hands is required due to the hardness of the ball that can travel at speeds over 100mph. The hardball season runs from May to June.

Munster Junior Singles

One of the leading juvenile handball players in Kerry handball during the mid 2000s, Cian Counihan from Ballymacelligott, made a welcome return to the sport at the weekend. Competing in the Munster Junior Singles quarter-final, the Kerry player produced a sensational display to defeat the highly fancied Eoin Hegarty from Limerick, 21-9 and 21-5. This was a superb performance from Counihan who was competing in his first Munster championship competition since 2017.

Munster 60x30 Over 35 Singles

There was no joy for Kerry’s Jack O’Shea when he played Ger Coonan (Tipperary) in Cullen on Thursday in the Munster semi-final. O’Shea was defeated 16-21 and 6-21.

Munster 60x30 Diamond Master B

Kerry’s Pat Lacey narrowly lost to his great rival John Lyons (Cork) in the Munster singles semi-final in Broadford on Friday. In a tight contest, Lacey was defeated 19-21 and 18-21.