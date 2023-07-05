Kerry trainers Jack Kennelly and Liam Dowling have runners in Champion Plate final in Shelbourne Park

KERRY will be strongly represented in the final of the Boylesports Champion Plate over 550 yards at Shelbourne Park on Saturday night. Jack Kennelly’s Beepers Lariat and Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Walt were brilliant winners of their semi-finals in 29.66 and 29.51, respectively, and they will occupy traps 2 and 6, respectively, in the final.

THERE was a terrific Kerry 1-2 in a second round heat of the RPGTV Corn Cuchulainn Open 750 Sweepstake (winner, €10,500) at Shelbourne Park on Saturday, with Kinturk Road beating Ballymac Katie by a length and a half in 41.35.

Frank Thornton, who is such an identifiable figure in track and coursing circles because of the wonderful service he gave to both, is the owner of Kinturk Road and the trainer is Liam Dowling, who owns Ballymac Katie.

Another prominent Kerry owner, Michael Lynch, is in there big-time too with Garfiney Blaze, which is trained by the man who won the English Derby final, Graham Holland, and which clocked a massive 41.15 in winning his second-round heat.

He opposes Ballymac Kate in the first semi-final this Saturday night, occupying traps 2 and 3, respectively, while Kinturk Road runs from trap 2 in the second semi-final.

THOMAS O’Keeffe missed out on a first prize of €5,000 in the final of the Denis Linehan Unraced 525 Sweepstake at Curraheen Park, but his charge, Daleroad Duke, earned a consolation prize of €1,000 for finishing third behind Droopys Flytline, while another Kerry finalist, the James O’Regan-trained Size More, won €655 for finishing fourth.

EMMERDALE Shauna produced a career best run of 28.78 (.10 fast) for trainer, Edward O’Sullivan, and Causeway owner, John O’Shea, in winning an A2 525 at last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting at Tralee Track.

O’Shea completed a fine double with Coill Bhui Byrne, which won in 29.70.

The other winners were Beginish Binka, 29.17; Millridge Cora, 29.05; Portmagee Allstar, 29.21; Confident Keely, 29.16; Killahan Pedro, 29.01; Tadhg Boher, 29.27; 29.70; Headleys Bale, 29.84; Shronedrugh Kate, 29.26.