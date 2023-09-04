Kerry trainer Liam Dowling back on form at Shelbourne Park after Derby set-back

Just how unlucky was Liam Dowling’s De Lahdedah at the semi-final stage of the Boylesports Derby?

He was competing in the opening round of the TIME Greyhound Nutrition Juvenile Derby (winner, €20,000) back at Shelbourne Park last Friday night and it beggared belief the way he came from fourth place on the back straight to beat the front-running Ballinakill Alf by a length in 28.29.

Fastest of all eleven first-round winners, on a quite spectacular 29.01, was Daleroad Duke, owned by Thomas O’Keeffe, of Lixnaw, so you could hardly ask for two stronger Kerry candidates heading into the second round of this very valuable juvenile classic at headquarters,.

Kerry was doubly represented by Ballymac Pete and Beepers Lariat in the final of the Michael Fortune Memorial Derby Plate on Derby final night at Shelbourne Park, but no luck there as victory went to the Tipperary-owned Blastoff Mac, while the Boylesports Derby final was won in a record-breaking time of 29.11 (for a final) by the Jennifer O’Donnell-trained The Other Kobe, a litter brother to last year’s winner, Born Warrior. What a fantastic double there!

Beepers Lariat might not have done the business for Jack Kennelly in the final of the Michael Fortune Plate, but there was compensation for him through the superb victory of Sogna In Grande in an open 550, while Liam Dowling won an open 750 with that brilliant stayer, Ballymac Katie. Nice prizemoney of €2,000 in both cases for the one run..

Cahersiveen’s John Sugrue provided the fastest winner at last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting at Tralee Track in Fermoyle Blake, which clocked a fastest of the night 28.83 in the concluding A2 525.

Two other winners managed to get inside 29.00secs, namely Vincent McKenna’s Killahan Pedro (28.95) and John Culloty’s Kilcurra Abbey (28.88), while the other winners were: Skidroe Fire, 29.43; Confident Egan, 29.23; Lissycasey Mary, 29.14; Manhattan, 29.60; No Post, 29.15; Sheilas Friend, 29.31; Pinewood Sophie, 29.44.

The Irish Laurels, sponsored by Bar One Racing, is starting at Curraheen Park on Saturday, September 16, and a qualifier for it takes place at Tralee Track this Friday night.