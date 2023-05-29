Kerry sprinters Ger Cremin and Kevin Lynch set records at Munster Masters Track and Field Championships

Ger Cremin and Nicole Walker at the Munster championships. Cremin broke a 19-year record and set a new Munster record in the O-45 100m running 11.88 seconds. Walker won gold in the senior women’s 200m and took silver in the Junior 100m.

There were two championship records set at day one of the Munster Junior, Senior, U-23 and Masters track and field championships in Templemore on Saturday last, both by seasoned master athletes. Ger Cremin from An Riocht set a new CBP in the Men’s O-45 100m with a blistering time of 11.88 seconds. Also competing in the M45 category was Lios Tuathail’s Kevin Lynch who set a new 400m record of 53.69.

There were several multiple medal winners including Nicole Walker from An Riocht who won gold in the Senior women’s 200m and was just pipped on the line in the Junior women’s 100m to take the silver with a new PB of 12.69 seconds.

Alan O’Connor, Tralee Harriers, won three gold medals in the throwing events – winning the senior men’s discus and then taking gold in both the shot and weight for distance in his own M35 age group.

Results

Junior Men

Padraic McCarthy (Lios Tuathail) gold weight for distance and bronze shot; also bronze in senior discus

Brendan O’Leary (Lios Tuathail) silver 400m

Cian Spillane (Killarney Valley) silver 1500m

Junior Women

Nicole Walker (An Riocht) silver 100m

Aoibhinn Harte (Lios Tuathail) silver shot and bronze weight for distance

U-23

Jack Greaney (An Riocht) gold 400m

Senior Men

Jack O’Leary (Killarney Valley) silver 800m

Dara Looney (Killarney Valley) silver long jump and bronze triple jump

Jason Lee (Killarney Valley) bronze long jump

Louis O’Connell (Lios Tuathail) bronze 200m

Alan O’Connor (Tralee Harriers) gold senior discus and also gold in the shot and weight for distance M35

Senior Women

Nicole Walker (An Riocht) gold 200m

Ciara Kennelly (Killarney Valley) silver long jump

Masters Men

Ger Cremin (An Riocht) gold 100m M45 (CBP)

Kevin Lynch (Lios Tuathail) gold 400m M45 (CBP)

Noel Carr (An Riocht) gold 1500m M55

Mark Reidy (Tralee Harriers) gold 400m M40

Patrick O’Donoghue (Gneeveguilla) gold shot M85

Karol Makarewicz (An Riocht) silver 1500m M35

David Butler (St Brendan’s) silver shot and weight for distance M40

Martin Butler (St Brendan’s) silver shot, M70

James Cullagh (St Brendan’s) bronze shot and weight for distance M40

Denis O’Donoghue (Gneeveguilla) bronze shot M55

Masters Women

Brid Stack (Killarney Valley) gold 400m W50

Maureen O’Shea (Killarney Valley) gold shot and weight for distance W50

Sheila O’Donoghue (Gneeveguilla) gold shot, hammer and weight for distance W55

Elaine Grandfield (Star of the Laune) silver shot W45

Also included on the programme were the Juvenile U-11 to U-16 combined events, with many Kerry athletes making it onto the podium after a gruelling day of competing in four or five events according to their age group.

Results

Ava Colborne (Star of the Laune) bronze U-11 girls

Cody McKenna (St Brendan’s) silver U-11 boys

Conor Moynihan (Tralee Harriers) silver U-12 boys

Tommy Moynihan (Tralee Harriers) bronze U-12 boys

Aoibhinn O’Drsicoll (St Brendan’s) gold U-13 girls

Maddie O’Riordan (Lios Tuathail) silver U-15 girls

Amanda Duyilemn (Tralee Harriers) silver U-16 girls