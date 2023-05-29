Kerry sprinters Ger Cremin and Kevin Lynch set records at Munster Masters Track and Field Championships
There were two championship records set at day one of the Munster Junior, Senior, U-23 and Masters track and field championships in Templemore on Saturday last, both by seasoned master athletes. Ger Cremin from An Riocht set a new CBP in the Men’s O-45 100m with a blistering time of 11.88 seconds. Also competing in the M45 category was Lios Tuathail’s Kevin Lynch who set a new 400m record of 53.69.
There were several multiple medal winners including Nicole Walker from An Riocht who won gold in the Senior women’s 200m and was just pipped on the line in the Junior women’s 100m to take the silver with a new PB of 12.69 seconds.
Alan O’Connor, Tralee Harriers, won three gold medals in the throwing events – winning the senior men’s discus and then taking gold in both the shot and weight for distance in his own M35 age group.
Results
Junior Men
Padraic McCarthy (Lios Tuathail) gold weight for distance and bronze shot; also bronze in senior discus
Brendan O’Leary (Lios Tuathail) silver 400m
Cian Spillane (Killarney Valley) silver 1500m
Junior Women
Nicole Walker (An Riocht) silver 100m
Aoibhinn Harte (Lios Tuathail) silver shot and bronze weight for distance
U-23
Jack Greaney (An Riocht) gold 400m
Senior Men
Jack O’Leary (Killarney Valley) silver 800m
Dara Looney (Killarney Valley) silver long jump and bronze triple jump
Jason Lee (Killarney Valley) bronze long jump
Louis O’Connell (Lios Tuathail) bronze 200m
Alan O’Connor (Tralee Harriers) gold senior discus and also gold in the shot and weight for distance M35
Senior Women
Nicole Walker (An Riocht) gold 200m
Ciara Kennelly (Killarney Valley) silver long jump
Masters Men
Ger Cremin (An Riocht) gold 100m M45 (CBP)
Kevin Lynch (Lios Tuathail) gold 400m M45 (CBP)
Noel Carr (An Riocht) gold 1500m M55
Mark Reidy (Tralee Harriers) gold 400m M40
Patrick O’Donoghue (Gneeveguilla) gold shot M85
Karol Makarewicz (An Riocht) silver 1500m M35
David Butler (St Brendan’s) silver shot and weight for distance M40
Martin Butler (St Brendan’s) silver shot, M70
James Cullagh (St Brendan’s) bronze shot and weight for distance M40
Denis O’Donoghue (Gneeveguilla) bronze shot M55
Masters Women
Brid Stack (Killarney Valley) gold 400m W50
Maureen O’Shea (Killarney Valley) gold shot and weight for distance W50
Sheila O’Donoghue (Gneeveguilla) gold shot, hammer and weight for distance W55
Elaine Grandfield (Star of the Laune) silver shot W45
Also included on the programme were the Juvenile U-11 to U-16 combined events, with many Kerry athletes making it onto the podium after a gruelling day of competing in four or five events according to their age group.
Results
Ava Colborne (Star of the Laune) bronze U-11 girls
Cody McKenna (St Brendan’s) silver U-11 boys
Conor Moynihan (Tralee Harriers) silver U-12 boys
Tommy Moynihan (Tralee Harriers) bronze U-12 boys
Aoibhinn O’Drsicoll (St Brendan’s) gold U-13 girls
Maddie O’Riordan (Lios Tuathail) silver U-15 girls
Amanda Duyilemn (Tralee Harriers) silver U-16 girls