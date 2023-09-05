Kerry seconds best Clare first at the Oyster Oval

Kerry got off to a solid start with Usman Butt and Quasim Butt to the fore

A detailed view of the scoreboard at the Oyster Oval, Tralee, Co Kerry Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Kerry 2nd XI welcomed Clare 1st XI to the Oyster Oval on Saturday. With Kerry winning the toss they wisely put the visitors into bat with conditions difficult to assess.

Overall Clare struggled with the bat Vignesh Mukundan making the only sizeable contribution with 38 runs. At halfway Kerry had bowled out the visitors for 155. Ajith Thanathan was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for just 15 runs in his seven overs bowled.

In reply Kerry had a solid start with Usman Butt and Qasim Butt seeing off the new ball with lengthy occupations of the crease. Following a middle order collapse it fell to Ajith Thanathan to deliver with the bat as well scoring a steady 24 runs from 47 balls.

When the ninth wicket fell Kerry still required 30 runs. The final partnership of Majid Yousaf and Niyaz Safi steered Kerry home with a flurry of expansive strokes to record a one-wicket victory for the home team. County Kerry 2nd XI 156/9 best Clare CC 155/10 by one wicket.

MCU Division Two

Kerry 3rd XI hosted to Midleton 3rd XI on Sunday at the Oyster Oval in a Division two match. Midleton put up a healthy to 171 runs from their innings. Kerry struggled with the bat in reply reaching 107 runs when the final wicket fell. Midleton CC 3rd XI beat County Kerry 3rd XI by 64 runs.