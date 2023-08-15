Kerry runners still very much in the hunt for Irish Greyhound Derby honours

Liam Dowling’s De Lahdedah is now second favourite at 5/1 to win the Irish Derby

THERE was quite a start by Kerry greyhounds to round 3 of the Boylesports Derby at Shelbourne Park on Saturday night because Willie Joe Murphy’s Bobsleigh Dream won heat 1 in 29.29 and Liam Dowling’s De Lahdedah won heat 2 in 29.15, which was the fastest of all the times in the Derby to date.

In fact, De Lahdedah is now second favourite at 5/1 to win out, with Coolavanny Hoffa still heading the market at 3/1 despite finishing second to Bockos Crystal in heat 4.

Bobsleigh Dream is 12/1, Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Marino (second to Scaglietti in heat 6) is 14/1 and Michael Lynch’s Garfiney Blaze (third to Mr Chelm in heat 3) is 100/1.

Castleisland man, Bob Shanahan, who lives in Limerick, is in there with Music Glideaway and the best of luck to all of them in the quarter-finals this Saturday night.

Watch out, too, for all the Kerry runners in round 2 of the Michael Fortune Memorial Derby Plate!

​​*****************

THE hottest race doesn’t always produce the fastest time at Tralee’s Tuesday SIS meeting, but it certainly did so last week and the greyhound responsible for a magnificent 28.85 (.10 fast) in the concluding A2 525 was Cashen Miska, jointly owned by Ballyduff trainer, Chris Houlihan, and James Hannon, of Ennis.

Cashen Miska, sent off 6/4 joint favourite with Loher Ron, was always going to win after leading around the opening bend from trap 5 and she finished a length and a half ahead of Loher Ron, which did really well to fill the runner-up spot from off the pace.

Other winners: and their estimated times: Causeway Teddy, 29.04; Mexican Blake, 29.03; Devon Wonder, 29.12; Clounamon Bailey, 29.44; Satellite Donna, 28.90; Millridge Mick, 29.07; Confident Adolf, 29.41; Send It Dancer, 29.30; Gentle Houdini, 29.32.

​​*****************

HARD luck on the syndicate at Tralee Track that had five of the six winners in the €35,000 Connect Six on Saturday night. There is no racing at the Oakview venue this Saturday night, of course, because of the afternoon meeting featuring the final of the Rose Of Tralee Sweepstake, so the boys will have to be going online this time.

​*****************

GREAT to see that Virgin Three TV is televising the quarter-finals of the Boylesports Derby from 8pm this Saturday night. A big buala bos to it for that.