Kerry runners among the top finishers at Banna Run 5k and 10k races hosted by St Brendan's AC

Two Kerry athletes win titles at the Galway Track and Field Championships on Sunday

Banna Run 10k women's winner Aoife O'Connor (Raheny Shamrocks AC), left, being presented with the Chris O'Shea Shield by Mary McElligott after the10k event in Banna on Sunday.

Banna Run 10k men's winner Carl Lenihan (West Limerick AC) being presented with the Tom O'Riordan Shield by Tom's niece, Michelle Freer from Australia after the 10k run in Banna on Sunday.

One of Kerry’s most popular road races, The Banna Run, was held on Sunday in nearly perfect weather conditions with sun and a light breeze from the north west making for a very pleasant 5km or 10km run. This was the 13th running of the event, which shared the occasion with Banna Sea Rescue – celebrating its 40th anniversary, and who lend their headquarters to St Brendan's AC every year.

A new course for 2023 meant that the runs finished near the HQ, facilitating a great post-race social experience with refreshments on hand.

Some 284 participants of all ages, and from all over the country, took to the start line and medallists represented Dublin, Limerick and Kerry clubs, with the 5k titles going to young up-and-coming Kerry athletes.

Two Ardfert athletes were commemorated in the presentations, with Olympian Tom O'Riordan's name on the 10k men's winner's shield, and the Chris O'Shea Shield being presented to the women's 10k winner, commemorating the late Chris who passed away a few years ago.

St Brendan's AC also had the assistance of the local Ukrainian community this year as many Ukrainian children have joined the club. The event was sponsored by 15 businesses, many of whom have supported the event for a number of years and whose continued support is much appreciated.

The Men’s 10k race was won by Carl Lenihan (West Limerick AC) in 33:50 with Darragh O’Leary (Killarney Valley AC) second in 34:04 and Derek Griffin (Tralee) in 34:17.

Aoife O’Connor (Raheny Shamrocks AC) 40:57, took the win in the women’s 10k ahead of Siohhán Daly (An Ríocht AC) 41:08 and Mary O’Shea (Gneeveguilla AC) 42:46.

Young Kenmare athlete Tommy Arthur won the men’s 5k race in 16:28. Tadhg Connoll (unattached) was second in 17:18 and third was Peter McGovern (unattached) in 17:18.

In the Women’s 5k top spot went to another young local runner Amy Pollman Daamen (An Ríocht AC) in 18:00 well ahead of Jennifer Goggin Walsh (Carid na bhFear AC) in 21:13 and Mary Reynolds (An Ríocht AC) in 21:23.

Elsewhere, the Galway Track and Field Championships were held on Sunday with two Kerry athletes making the journey to compete. An Riocht’s Nicole Walker won the Junior women’s 100m, a fitting end to a successful season for this young athlete who won a host of Munster and national titles this year – her tally of 18 medals included 6 gold, 5 silver and two bronze.

The Senior women’s 100m and 200m titles went to Yelyzaveta Henkina of Killarney Valley. Yelyzaveta (Liza) is a Para athlete in the T36 category and is a European Para champion from 2019. Well done to Liza and to Killarney Valley who are helping her with her return to sport.