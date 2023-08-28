Kerry runner helps Irish team to silver medal with personal best time in Antrim half Marathon

Shona Heaslip finished fourth at the Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon beating her half-marathon personal best by over four minutes

Shona Heaslip with her club mate and the Irish team manager Niamh O'Sullivan at the Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half-Marathon at the weekend

An Riocht’s Shona Heaslip produced one of the best performances of her career at the Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon on Sunday, being the first Irish woman home and finishing fourth overall after a brilliant run.

Competing as part of the Irish team, Heaslip ran the best half-marathon of her career in a staggering time of 70 minutes 34 seconds, beating her half-marathon personal best by over four minutes.

With only an Ethiopian, Kenyan and German runner in front of her in the Elite Women's race, she was first home for the Irish team, which is managed by her An Riocht club mate Niamh O'Sullivan. The Irish team took second place in the Team event, and Heaslip now has the World Half-Marathon qualifying time.

The Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon is approved by World Athletics as an Elite Event and the course takes in some of the most stunning scenery in Europe. Starting at the beginning of the iconic Antrim Coast Road, the course sweeps into Larne Harbour and through Larne town before moving onto the world famous Antrim Coast Road, taking in some famous landmarks along the way. With its flat and fast course, the race is one of the fastest half marathons in the world.

Also competing in the Elite field was An Riocht's James Doran, who ran a superb time of 71:28, finishing 61st in an International field that produced UK and Irish All-Comers records in the men’s and women’s events.