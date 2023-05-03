Kerry racer Anthony O’Carroll will make his Manx Grand Prix debut later this season

The Ballyduff man was involved of his admission at the Cookstown 100

Anthony O’Carroll will make his Isle of Man Mountain Course debut at the Manx Grand Prix in August. The event is considered the final steppingstone before competing in the legendary Isle of Man TT races.

His entry for the 100th running of the Manx Grand Prix has been accepted. The Ballyduff man was notified of the decision while he was racing at the Cookstown 100 late last month.

Over the weekend over 100 motorcycle racing enthusiasts took to the roads of Kerry as part of a fundraising drive to help get O’Carroll to the Isle of Man this year and next year. The road run was followed by a well-attended rock concert at Tomasin’s Bar in Lisselton.

The Manx Grand Prix takes place over the famed 37-mile T course on the island. His Isle of Man debut is the culmination of five years of planning and dreaming.

He first raced at Mondello Park for one season. In year two he spent half the year short circuit racing before making his road racing debut at Cookstown in 2020. While the pandemic scuppered his plans, he did spend all of last year racing on the roads and building his experience on closed road events.

This year’s ambitions centred on winning his first race – which he accomplished at Cookstown last month – ahead of his Isle of Man Mountain Course debut.