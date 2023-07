Tyrone man John Donnely took top spot at the event

Teresa Daly and Robin (5) from Ballyfinnane got a chance to see the cars up close at the Ballyfinnane Festival of Speed on Sunday Photo by Michelle Breen Crean Photography

Kerry Motor Club and the Ballyfinnane Community Hall Association created motorsport history in the mid-Kerry village on Sunday. The two groups marked the 120th anniversary of the first motorsport event in Kerry by running a hillclimb event in the area.