Kerry man Jack Daly back in full training at Munster after long-term injury

The Currans man suffered an ACL injury in May of last year

Currans native Jack Daly is back in full training after a long-term absence through injury, Munster rugby confirmed in a squad update on Wednesday morning ahead of the new URC season.

Daly suffered a devastating ACL injury in May of last year against Leinster in a URC contest at Lansdowne Road, stalling what had been burgeoning career with the province. Daly was then in his second year with the Munster first-team having made his debut in November of 2020.

The former Castleisland RFC man will be keen to make up for lost time this season. The 2023/24 campaign is understood to be the last of Daly’s current contract.

Munster’s season gets underway this Friday evening with a pre-season game with Leinster in Musgrave Park. In a World Cup year there should hopefully be more opportunity for the young Kerry flanker to get back into the thick of it and stake a claim.