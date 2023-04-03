Kerry jockeys Gavin Brouder and Phillip Enright visit the winners’ enclosure

Troubled Times and Phillip Enright make the best of their way home to win for trainer Sam Curling at Naas on Thursday. Photo by Racing Post

Listowel jockey Gearoid Brouder was among the winners at Downpatrick on Sunday, when he piloted Neill McCluskey’s I Don’t Get It to victory in the two-mile two-furlong handicap hurdle at odds of 6/1. Brouder made all the running on the locally-trained nine-year-old to beat Philip Rothwell’s Warm In Gorey by a length and a quarter.

Meanwhile, Tralee jockey Phillip Enright enjoyed two winners before the weekend. On Thursday he gave trainer Sam Curling his first success since his Cheltenham Festival win when taking the two-mile mares’ maiden hurdle on Troubled Times at Naas. The 6/4 favourite was having her first start since winning a bumper winner at Gowran Park in September of last year and she followed up with the minimum of fuss, seeing off the Denis Hogan-trained Chautuaqua by two and a half-lengths.

The following day, at Wexford, Enright got the better of a Curling-trained runner as he recorded his second success in 24 hours. The Tralee man partnered the Sean Aherne-trained Stolen Moment to take the second division of the three-mile one furlong handicap chase in the colours of sisters Fiona and Sheila Ahern. The 20/1 chance led before the last to beat Curling’s Ishan by a length and a quarter, a third career success for the 10-year-old.