Kerry interest in National Matchplay Championship ends early with all contenders out after second round

Three Kerry players didn't make it past round one, with the other four being beaten in the second round in Kildare

Kerry’s interest in the National Men’s Matchplay Championship came to an end at the second round stage of the competition on Sunday morning in St Bridgets in Kilcullen, Co Kildare when all four competitors from the Kingdom at that stage exited.

Tralee trio Gavin Carroll, Jason O’Regan and Michael Conway had all made it through Saturday morning’s play along with Listowel’s Chris Gibney Jnr but they all fell at the same hurdle a day later. Carroll came the closest to making it to round 3 being defeated at the second tie hole by Bruff’s Liam O’Donovan after he had started on Saturday with victory over another Bruff player, Martin Keohane, by 2&1. There was hardly anything to separate Carroll and O’Donovan throughout their encounter on Sunday but it came down to the 38th hole, which the Bruff player won to advance to the last 16.

O’Regan was defeated at the last hole 1 up by Hillview’s Stephen O’Reilly as despite trailing for most of the match he was leading 1 up with six holes to play before losing out at the last. Chris Gibney lost 2&1 to last year’s National Senior Strokeplay runner-up in Gary Healy from Loughlinstown, Dublin as Gibney had defeated Bishopstown’s Cian O’Callaghan 4&3 in Round 1.

Michael Conway lost by 3&2 to Offaly’s William Buckley Jnr after having won an all Tralee encounter with Alan Hobbart on Saturday by 5&4.

On Saturday afternoon there had been round 1 defeats for the other three Kerry players. Deerpark’s John McGrath lost 2&1 to Kilkenny’s Kevin Knox while Tony Blake from Tralee lost by 7&6 to last year’s runner-up John Cahill from Fermoy. Mark O’Regan was defeated 8&7 by Meath’s Padraig Mallon meanwhile as the focus over the next month will be on action inside the county.

Meanwhile, the Bob Casey Memorial Inter-Club Strokeplay concludes in Newmarket on Tuesday, June 13 next as the Tim Scannell Memorial Inter-Club Matchplay starts a week later on June 20 in Listowel. The County Adult Strokeplay Championships take place on Sunday, June 18 in Listowel, with the U-16 event taking place in Deerpark on Saturday, July 1.

Entry forms for the County Strokeplay events are now with the clubs.