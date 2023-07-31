Kerry handballers bring All-Ireland silver medals home to Ballymacelligott

Pat Lacey and Dermot Casey played some brilliant handball against their Mayo opponents in the All-Ireland 60x30 Diamond Masters B Doubles final

Pat Lacey and Dermot Casey from Ballymacelligott who won silver medals at the All-Ireland 60x30 Diamond Masters B Doubles final in Cashel on Saturday. Photo by Con Dennehy

Excitement was at fever pitch in the Cashel Handball Complex in Tipperary on Saturday when the Kerry duo of Pat Lacey and Dermot Casey contested a nail-biting All-Ireland 60x30 Diamond Masters B Doubles final against Joe Cummins and Pat Doherty from Mayo.

The Connacht champions started the opening game in whirlwind fashion and led 13-6 after just eleven minutes of play. Kerry, powered by some great play from Pat Lacey of Asdee, were still in contention mid way through the game and were just six points adrift and creating problems for the Mayo duo with their kill shots and corner to corner play.

Kerry lost a serve which allowed their opponents to score six points in quick succession which saw them take a 20-6 lead. Two great scores from Casey saw Kerry rally but it came too late with the Mayo men winning the game on a 21-9 scoreline.

The second game looked set to create a shock despite Kerry trailing 2-11.

“Mayo started impressively and led 6-0 before Kerry, represented by Ballymacelligott, found their rhythm. A purple patch midway through the game for Kerry saw some outstanding scores from Pat and Dermot resulting in scores tied at 11-11 with Kerry scoring nine points in quick succession with some incredible play which was well received by the full house in Cashel,” said Jack O’Shea, PRO of Kerry Handball.

However the sustained and brave effort by Kerry proved costly with Mayo bouncing back and scoring nine unanswered aces. Kerry did manage another score but time ran out with Mayo claiming a hard fought title 21-12.

Kerry were rewarded with All-Ireland silver medal to add to their Munster gold medals from a few weeks ago. It was a classic performance from two great Kerry handballers.