Kerry girls retain under-17 Inter Regional Cup basketball title

Kerry easily won three of their matches and lost the fourth one by just one point on their way to retaining their U17 Inter-Regional title

A one-point defeat to Midlands in their third game was not enough to stop the Kerry U-17 girls from retaining their Inter-Regional crown as comprehensive victories over North Munster, Cork and Galway saw the Kerry side do enough to emerge victorious after a long day of basketball.

First up for the Kerry girls were the home side, North Munster. After a cagey first quarter, where both sides were settling into the tournament, the Shannonsiders held the lead by the minimum of margins. However, a totally dominant display by the Kerry girls in the second quarter saw them take a 15 point lead at half time. The third and fourth quarter continued along the same vein as the second quarter as Kerry started the defence of their trophy with a resounding victory.

The second game of the day saw Kerry play Cork and after a fairly even first half Kerry held a five point lead at the break thanks to a purple patch mid way through the second quarter. However, the Kerry girls completely took over in the second half with the Cork side unable to break the dominant full court Kerry press, which saw the Kerry girls out scoring their opponents convincingly in both quarters to win their second game of the day.

The third game of the day saw Kerry take on Midlands and the first three quarters saw Kerry continue where they had left off in the opening two games. However, Midlands came out in the final quarter and dominated for most of it. Foul trouble and no luck with shots didn’t help Kerry’s cause as Midlands forced a couple of late turnovers to win the game by the narrowest of margins.

Kerry went into their final game against Galway knowing that nothing less than a victory would mean that they would go home empty handed. From the off the Kerry girls showed that the fourth quarter against Midlands was nothing more than a blip on their hard day’s work as they controlled matters from start to finish with a dominant performance that reflected their attitude, hard work and high level of skills.

Kerry led comfortably at the end of the first quarter and continued to increase their lead at each quarter buzzer to win handsomely at the end.

The Kerry team and management had to wait over two hours for the final round of games to be played before being deservedly confirmed as champions which saw team captain Rachel Griffin lift the trophy for her second year in a row.

The day was capped off with the announcement of player tournament MVP being awarded to Leah McMahon from St Paul’s Killarney .

Results: Kerry 56 North Munster 29; Kerry 60 Cork 30; Kerry 41 Midlands 42; Kerry 64 Galway 24

Kerry panel: Rachel Griffin (Ballymac Bobcats), Holly O’Brien (Tralee Magic), Rebecca Collins (Athea Vixens), Sorcha Casey (Tralee Magic), Orlaith Burke (Glenbeigh Falcons), Lucy O’Connor (Tralee Magic), Orla O’Mahony (Ballybunion Wildcats), Lucy O’Donnell (Tralee Magic), Mary Kate Smith (Glenbeigh Falcons), Emma O’Brien (St Anne’s), Rachel Wallace (St Paul’s), Rachel Creedon (Ballymac Bobcats), Laura Sugrue (Ballymac Bobcats), Kate O’Connor (St Mary’s), Leah McMahon (St Paul’s), Coach: James O’Connell, Assistant Coach: Fiona Cahill, Team Manager: Valerie O’Callaghan

The Kerry U-14 girls were also winners of the gold medals, winning the final 27-23, while the Under-14 boys were runners-up in their category.