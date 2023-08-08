Kerry Cricket under-13 team record first ever league win with 20-run victory over Limerick CC

County Kerry Cricket Club under-13 team recorded their first ever competitive victory in the Munsetr U-13 Super League six games into their first season on Saturday morning when they hosted Limerick Cricket Club at the Oyster Oval.

Kerry captain Vishnu Prassana lost the toss and his team were sent into bat in cloudy overcast conditions. Aaryan Girish and Vishnu Prassana opened the batting for Kery in some style both playing a range of classy shots to put on an opening stand of 42 runs. Aaryan Girish was the first to depart when he was clean bowled by Henry Van de Munckhof for 15 runs. Prassana went on to score 32 runs before he was caught at mid wicket.

The foundation was set for the rest of the order to play with freedom. James Marshall was the pick of the rest of the batters when he hit a quick fire 10 runs as Kerry reached 92 runs off their 25 overs allocated.

Kerry took to the field with great energy to try and defend the target of 93 runs. Limerick lost both openers cheaply with Prassana and Marshall taking a wicket a piece.

Limerick Captain Yousaf Ramay was the next to depart when he edged a fast delivey from Ewan Marshall in the eighth over which was neatly taken at second slip by James Marshall as the home team sensed this just might be their day. Ewan Marshall also removed the impressive Leon George with a slower ball that crashed into the stumps.

Seb Meenan and Ethan Carne bowled well throughout the innings to keep Limerick on the back foot. Charlie Meenan had an impressive game behind the stumps abley assisted by close fielders Owen Carne and Shawn Prithvi Kotowaroo as Kerry kept the pressure on. Aaryan Girish took the final wicket of the game when Sana George hit a one up in the air and the safe hands of Ewan Marshall were underneath the ball to spark wild celebrations on this historic day for the club.

County Kerry CC under 13 XI 92/6 beat Limerick CC under 13 XI 72/6 by 20 runs.