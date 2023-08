Kerry co-driver Noel O’Sullivan claims Irish Tarmac crown alongside Callum Devine

Ten years after his father, Noel Senior, claimed the modified title, Noel Junior got the job done for overall honours

2023 Irish Tarmac Rally Champions Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan in action during the Ulster Rally last weekend Photo by Harrigan Images

Seán Moriarty Kerryman Today at 09:54