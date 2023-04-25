Kerry boxer Kevin Cronin says ‘trilogy’ with Jamie Morrissey is on the cards

‘All everyone’s talking about is the trilogy,’ Cronin says

The trilogy, while not yet confirmed, is certainly on the cards for Milltown’s Kevin Cronin and Limerick’s Jamie Morrissey.

The pair have now fought a pair of classic contests in Belfast and, last Friday evening, in Galway, with the results going against Cronin both times somewhat controversially.

It was felt again by many that the Milltown man won last weekend’s BUI Irish Light-Heavyweight title fight, but his Limerick opponent was the one left with the belt after a split decision draw in Leisureland.

Such was the controversial nature of the decisions both in Belfast and Galway, not to mention the quality of the fights, that people’s appetite for more has far from been sated.

“All everyone’s talking about is the trilogy,” Cronin told The Kerryman.

"You know what? If I got the nod the last day I don’t think it would have been talked about, because I think it was such a bad beating that people would have said ‘Kevin’s clearly the superior fighter’, but now I think people just want to put it to bed. I think that’s why they want the trilogy, plus it’s a very good fight, but it’s a fight of adjustments.

"As soon as I adjust to Jamie’s style then the fight changes and I think I have his number now. Like I can adjust right away if there’s to be another fight. It took me the three rounds the last day.

"There’s been a big reaction to it. I’ve seen Jamie’s manager up about having the trilogy in Limerick and I just refused it. If I can’t get the nod in Galway, I can’t get the nod in Belfast, what would they do to me in Limerick?

"There’s been some substantially big promoters in touch with me about the trilogy and there has been a mention of Kerry as well, nothing talked about, just a mention. It’s a bit of an emotional theory to it.

"I need to get over this first and they can get back in touch with me in a week or two. Definitely very interesting times, but just gut-wrenching. I should have that green belt around my waist now and to be storming on for the European scene.”

Cronin still hasn’t recovered from the crushing disappointment of last Friday’s decision, which saw him collapse to the canvas in Galway once the final decision was read out.

“This one’s going to take a long time to get over, it’s absolutely gut-wrenching,” the Tralee-based firefighter said.

"The one in Belfast was hard to take, but I was able to put a smile on my face and was able to get over it, because it was a good fight, a close fight, but probably could have been a draw, I could have got it by a round or two. That one the last day, that one broke my heart, you know?

"It was as expected. I knew it would take me a round or two, it took me three rounds really to get into it, but once I got into the flow in the fourth round I just started stealing all those rounds.

"Watching it back I was trying every way possible to see how a judge could give him a draw, so I was giving him rounds even though I thought I won them. I gave him round four as maybe a draw and see how it adds up and it still didn’t add up. It’ll take me a very long time to get over that.”

The reaction to the fight, and its outcome, has been overwhelming, according to the Kingdom Warrior.

“The thing is the reaction to this has been berserk, it’s been absolutely crazy,” he remarked.

"There’s been hundreds upon hundreds of people on to me and I’ve yet to have someone on to me that doesn’t think I wont the fight. I think the closest I heard was that I won it by two rounds.

"We had it by four in our corner I went to Jamie Conlan after the fight and asked him ‘how have you got it?’ and he had us winning by four. A good few people have it by three giving the fourth round a draw. I think one or two said by two rounds. It was all a bit mad, all a bit crazy.

"Everyone who was watching that fight knows I was fighting more than one person inside that ring. It was two people against me in that right, it was hard to get any leeway in there. It’s been a hell of a reaction to it, all I have to do is build and go again."