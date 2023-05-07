Kerry boxer Kevin Cronin moves to Super-Middleweight for first fight since Jamie Morrissey defeat

The contest will take place in Cork on June 17

The Kingdom Warrior, Milltown’s Kevin Cronin, is set to get back in the ring next month after the disappointment of his second successive defeat in BUI Light-heavyweight title fights against Limerick’s Jamie Morrissey in Galway last month.

The Tralee-based firefighter is set to get back in the ring at Super-Middleweight in Cork on June 17 against an as of yet unnamed opponent. The fight is to get a ranking for Cronin in the grade as he targets a title glory in the lower weight grade.

The move to Super-Middleweight doesn’t necessarily rule out the chance of the much-sought after trilogy of contests with Morrissey, the opening two rounds of which have been absolute classics, albeit somewhat controversial affairs.

Morrissey likely wouldn’t follow Cronin down to Super-Middleweight, but Cronin wouldn’t turn down the chance to fight for the Light-Heavyweight title again should the opportunity arise, but by moving to Super-Middleweight for this contest the Kerry fighter is giving himself greater options for future bouts at either grade.