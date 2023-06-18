Kerry boxer Kevin Cronin earns his shot at Irish title after stopping Nicaraguan opponent

The Milltown native will fight Craig McCarthy for the Irish super middleweight title

Kevin Cronin celebrates in the ring after his stoppage win over Santos Medrano. Photo courtesy of @kevincronin_ky

Milltown boxer Kevin Cronin – who lives and trains in Tralee – looks to have earned himself a shot at the Irish super middleweight title after the ‘Kingdom Warrior’ won a third round stoppage against Santos Madreno on Saturday night.

The fight at the Parochial Hall in Cork was seen as Cronin’s ticket to a meeting with BUI Celtic champion Craig McCarthy for the Irish title, once the Kerry boxer got the win against the Spain-based Nicaraguan Madreno, which he duly did with that third round stoppage in the six-round bout on the Martin Horgan-promoted multi-code card in Cork.

Cronin recently fought two brilliant light heavyweight title fights with highly-rated Limerick boxer Jamie Morrissey, narrowly missing out on the win on both occasions, and decided to drop down to super middleweight for his latest fight.

The 26-year-old fire-fighter has trained incredibly hard to come down to 168lbs but that clearly stood to him in the ring on Saturday night when his power, height and reach advantage helped him stop the southpaw Madreno half-way through the fight.

The Kerry man was expected to beat Medrano, but the manner of Cronin’s win was impressive, and will give him huge confidence going into that title fight against McCarthy who was in Cork last night to watch his future opponent.

In stopping Medrano, Cronin dominated the 39-year-old from the very start until referee David Irvine stopped the fight with Cronin pummelling his opponent with a flurry of punches.