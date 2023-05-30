Kerry beat Midleton by six wickets for crucial Premier Division win away from home

Kerry’s fourth IX lose away to Adare in T20 Cup match

The Kerry senior team travelled to sunny Midleton on Sunday for a Premier Division contest. The home team went out to bat first in favourable conditions and amassed a healthy score 273 for the loss of five wickets. The pick of the Kerry bowlers was Yaqoob Ali picking up three wickets at crucial stages.

The Kerry reply was measured with Khurom Iqbal scoring 72 runs before he was caught at mid-wicket. Awais Saghir was the real star of the show hitting 101 before he was caught in the deep. Those two big scores set the tone for rest of the chase which was achieved with ease in the end Kerry winning by six wickets.

Kerry 1st XI 275/4 beat Midleton 1st XI 273/5 by 6 wickets.

The Kerry 4th XI made the journey to Adare to take on Limerick 4th XI on Saturday afternoon for this T20 Cup group match. Early wickets taken by Farrukh Hossein saw Limerick stumble at the start of the innings. The Limerick middle order got the innings back on track before Stephen Jophy broke the Limerick resistance with the help of Mark Marshall taking a superb catch on the run in the deep. Limerick finished their innings on 183 for the loss of 7 wickets.

Farrukh Hossein came out with the bat in explosive form smashing a quick fire 48 before being given LBW. James Cronin and Stephen Jophy both played strong innings but Kerry came up short by 35 runs at the close of play.

Limerick 4th XI 183/7 beat Kerry 4th XI 148/8 by 35 runs.