Kerry badminton players win gold and silver medals at Munster doubles and mixed finals

The Munster doubles and mixed finals were held in UL at the weekend, where all those that won county championships got to play the winners of the other county champions in Munster. It is great to get an experience in competitions outside of the county against competitors one wouldn’t usually get to play.

Grade G: Rita McCarthy and Michael Belova Flanagan, both from the Listowel club, won the grade G mixed doubles after some very close sets. Aoife Bowler and Huimin Tang (both Moyvane) represented Limerick on the day and took home silver in the ladies doubles.

Grade F: Josie Gilbert and Adele O’Brien took silver in the ladies doubles after some very close games only to lose on points, just 6 points behind the winner.

Kieran Crehan and Jill Redmond also took home the silver in the mixed doubles after very competitive games.

Grade D: Jennifer Nash and Helen Browne won gold over Waterford who took silver.

Next weekend is the annual Listowel tournament so make sure to get your entries in for that.

​

County Division 3, 4 & 5 Mixed Leagues

During the past week the finals of the Division 3, 4 & 5 mixed leagues took place in Killarney and Ballyheigue.

It is always great to see each club getting involved in the leagues as it gives all of the players more chances to play other people from different clubs outside of competitions. There’s also a good competitive edge in the leagues as each club bids to become the best in the respective grades.

Results from finals

Division 5: winner: Ballybunion, runner-up: Annascaul

Division 4: winner: Listowel, runner-up: Killarney

Division 3: winner: Moyvane, runner-up: Listowel

Kingdom Castleisland were also crowned Division 2 & 1 league champions

​

Ballybunion, Listowel, Moyvane and Kingdom who now go forward to the Munster rounds on April 30 in UL.

​

Community Games

Two Listowel juvenile teams who played in the Munster rounds of the Community Games in UL on Saturday both won silver medals.