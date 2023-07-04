Kerry athletes win gold at National Children’s Games and National U-20 and U-23 Championships

Triplets Conor, Tommy and John Moynihan from Tralee Harriers at the Athletics Ireland National Children’s Games and U-12 and U-13 Championships in Tullamore on Saturday. Tommy, centre, finished joint-third in the under-12 boys high jump.

At the 123.ie Athletics Ireland National Children’s Games and U-12 and U-13 championships in Tullamore on Saturday, Sam O’Shea from Star of the Laune won gold in the U-12 boys turbo javelin with a champion best performance of 36.13m. He also finished sixth in the under-12 shot put.

There were two medals for Chloe O’Flaherty from Lios Tuathail who won silver in the U-13 girls long jump and bronze in the 80m. Kieran Moloney from Killarney valley won silver in the U-13 boys shot and Tralee Harriers Tommy Moynihan was joint third in the U-12 boys high jump.

Tralee Harriers had four teams in action in the Children’s Games with the pairing of Aria Collins and Harriet O'Loghlen narrowly missing out on a national medal when they finished fourth in the long jump, only 5cm off of bronze. The club’s U-12 girls relay team also put in a fantastic display to finish fifth in the 4 x 100m relay with only a second separating them from a bronze medal.

The action stayed in Tullamore on Sunday for the National U-20 and U-23 championships. There was gold for Ciara Kennelly from Killarney valley in the U-23 high jump with a 1.75m clearance and team mate Dara Looney was third in U-20 long jump with 6.27m. Luke O’Carroll from Tralee Harriers was third in the U-23 long jump with a leap of 7.04m, with Cillian Griffin in fourth place.

Also competing for Tralee was Kirby Anne Ryan who won bronze in the discus and placed fourth in the shot. Padraic McCarthy from Lios Tuathail took silver in the U-20 weight for distance and was fourth in the discus and fifth in the shot. There was gold for the Lios Tuathail U-23 4 x 100m relay team.

Finishing a close fourth in their events were Eabha de Faoite (Kenmare) in U-20 walk and her sister Muireann in U-23 400m hurdles.

Meanwhile, Star of the Laune AC are holding their annual open sports day next Sunday with fun for the whole family. The event will be held at the Killorglin Intermediate School and starts at 11am. Come along for a programme of sprints, middle distance, turbo javelin, shot and long jump for all ages – not forgetting the very popular family relay, tiny tots races and parents races. Entry fee of €3 per athlete and €10 per family on the gate.