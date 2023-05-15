Kerry athletes produce three Championship best performances at County Juvenile and Junior T&F finals

Competitors in the under-12 girls high jump, from left, Eve O’Halloran (Killarney Valley) silver medallist, Sophie O'Flaherty (Lios Tuathail) gold medallist, Emma Broderick (Killarney Valley) and Charlotte Blennerhasset (Tralee Harriers) who were joint-third

The County Juvenile and Junior Track and Field Championships were held over two days, May 1 and 14 and there were three Championship Best performances, with Kieran Keane (An Riocht) throwing a massive 15.39m in the U-16 boys shot for a new record, and his team mate Meabh O’Connor running the U-16 girls 800m in 2:24:22 for a new Kerry best time.

In the U12 boys turbo javelin, which was held for the first time this year, Sam O’Shea from Star of the Laune threw 31.72m to set a benchmark for the event.

There was great excitement for the Junior Men 800m on the first day with Killarney Valley’s Oisin Lynch running for a European Youth Olympics standard, but despite a really brave run he missed out by less than half a second. However, a trip to Belfast for the Irish Miler’s Club Meet last Saturday saw him smash the standard with a time of 1.52.40.

Sarah Leahy competed in the 100m at the same event, finishing second with a time of 11.81 seconds.

County title winners

U-9 Boys

60m: Tom Reidy (SotL), 300m: James Doody (KV), Long jump and turbo javelin: Muiris O Muircheartaigh (SotL), Relay: Tralee Harriers

U-9 Girls

60m: Seona McElligott (SFB), 300m: Shona McElligott SFB, Long jump: Erica O’Loghlen (TH), Turbo Javelin: Emma O’Flaherty (StB), Relay: St Brendan’s

U-10 Boys

60m and long jump: Jack Sheehy (St B), 500m: Chris Winton (IV), Turbo Javelin: Conor O’Shea (SotL), Relay: St Brendan’s

U-10 Girls

60m: Aoileann Foley (IV), 500m: Saoirse Russell LT, Long jump and turbo javelin: Ruby Sheehy (LT), Relay: Lios Tuathail

U-11 Boys

60m: Olamide Smith (KV), 600m: Seamus Hallissey (IV), Long jump: Dylan McCarthy (KV), Turbo Javelin: Cillian Healy (GG), Relay: St Brendan’s

U-11 Girls

60m: Aria Collins (TH), 600m: Saoirse O’Shea (KV), Long jump: Harriet O’Loghlen (TH), Turbo Javelin: Emily Wolska (LT), Relay: Tralee Harriers

U-12 Boys

60m: Fionn Speleman (KV), 600m: Kevin Foster (IV), Long jump: Connor Moynihan (TH), High jump: Tommy Moynihan (TH), Shot and turbo javelin: Sam O’Shea (SotL), Relay: Tralee Harriers

U-12 Girls

60m: Maria Cotter (TH), 600m: Tia Falvey (LT), Long jump: Ailbhe Hennessy (TH), High jump: Sophie O’Flaherty (LT), Shot and turbo javelin: Katie Butler (StB), Relay: Tralee Harriers

U-13 Boys

80m: Eoin Brosnan (KV), 60mH: Eoin Brosnan (KV), 600m: Ruairi O’Connor (AR), Long jump: Donnacha Quilter (LT), High jump: Kieran Moloney (KV), Shot: Kieran Moloney (KV), Javelin: Eamon Kennelly (LT), Relay: Lios Tuathail

U-13 Girls

80m and long jump: Chloe O’Flaherty (LT), 600m, 60m hurdles and Shot: Aoibhinn O’Driscoll (StB), High jump: Isabella McEnery (LT), Javelin: Megan Quigg (SotL), Relay: Tralee Harriers

Meabh O’Connor from An Riocht who ran a CBP time of 2:24:22 to win the U-16 girls 800m while Keeva Riordan, left, (Star of the Laune) win silver and Dara McCarthy (Killarney Valley) won bronze

U-14 Boys

80m, 200m and 800m: Ryan Vickers (FMV), 75mH: Ethan Lacey (TH), Long jump and high jump: Tunda Smith (KV), Shot and discus: Gideon Reed (AR), Javelin: TJ Evans (KV), Relay: Tralee Harriers

U-14 Girls

80m, 75mH and 200m: Lauren McEvoy (SotL), 800m: Evie O’Sullivan (SFB), 2k walk: Cori Boylan (StB), Long jump: Maddison O’Connor (StB), High jump: Kate O’Sullivan (KV), Javelin: Emily O’Sullivan (StB), Discus, hammer and shot: Clodagh Healy (GG), Relay: Star of the Laune

U-15 Boys

100m: Steve Reidy (LT), 200m, 800m and 1,500m: Isaac Vickers (FMV), Long jump: Jack Collins (TH), Shot: Liam Rohan (AR), Javelin and discus: Kevin O’Shea (FMV)

U-15 Girls

100m and 200m: Sophie Duke (KV), 80mH: Tara O’Sullivan (KV), 250mH: Jessica Leen (StB), 800m: Ciara Eager (SotL), 1,500m: Abby Stephenson (TH), 2k walk: Aoife O’Shea (KV), Long jump: Jessica Leen (StB), High jump: Maddie O’Riordan (KV), Shot: Ruby Crean (TH), Javelin: Aoibhinn Riordan (SotL), Discus: Any O’Connor (StB)

Kieran Keane from An Riocht (centre), who threw a CBP of 15.39 in the U-16 boys shot. Silver went to Rian Walsh from Tralee Harriers (left) and bronze to Eoin Malik (St Brendan’s)

U-16 Boys

100m and 800m: Dylan O’Callaghan (LT), 200m: Dylan O’Callaghan (LT), Long jump and javelin: Eoin Malik (StB), Shot: Kieran Keane (AR), Discus: Rian Walsh (TH)

U-16 Girls

100m: Roisin Daly (FMV), 80mH and 250mH: Amanda Duyile (TH), 200m: Roisin Daly (FMV), 800m and 1,500m: Meabh O’Connor (AR), 2k walk: Abbie Lane (StB), Long jump and triple jump: Tally Collins (TH), Shot and hammer: Meghan Sheahan (GG), Javelin: Mia O’Neill (StB), Discus: Anna O’Shea (KV)

Junior Men

100m: Brendan O’Leary (LT), 3,000m: Ted O’Gorman (KV), 400mH: Jason O’Reilly (KV), 800m: Oisin Lynch (KV), Long jump and triple jump: Dara Looney (KV), Discus and shot: Padraic McCarthy (LT)

Junior Women

100m and 200m: Megan Lynch (LT); 100mH: Lucy Mulgrew (TH); 400m and 800m: Mollie O’Riordan (LT); 1,500m and 3,000m: Noelle Dillon (LT); 3k walk: Eabha de Faoite (KM); Long jump: Beth McCarthy (KM), High jump: Emma Neylon (LT), Discus: Niamh O’Shea (FMV), Shot and hammer: Aoibhinn Harte (LT), Javelin: Lilly Novak (StB)