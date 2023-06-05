Kerry athletes Keane and O’Reilly win gold at National Schools Track and Field Championships

Kieran Keane, PS Chorca Dhuibhne (right), who won the Junior boys shot and Liam Rohan, Presentation Milltown who came third in the same event, at the National Schools Track and Field Championships at Tullamore.

Kerry athletes brought home gold, silver and bronze medals from the 123.ie National Schools Track and Field Championships in Tullamore last Friday and Saturday, with some great performances across the board competitors from the Kingdom.

Kieran Keane, PS Chorca Dhuibhne, continued his winning form by taking gold in the Junior shot with a throw of 14.86m, while Jason O’Reilly, St Brendan’s Killarney, also won gold in the Intermediate boys 400m. The St Brendan’s Killarney Senior boys 4 x 400m relay team also brought home gold medals.

Oisin Lynch, St Brendan’s Killarney, won silver in the Senior boys 800m.

There were a host of bronze medals won, by Liam Rohan, Pres Milltown, in Junior boys shot; Kevin O’Shea, Mercy Mounthawk Tralee, in Minor boys discus; Bartlomiej Zglinski, Intermediate School Killorglin, in Senior boys high jump; and Cian O’Brien, Pres Milltown, in Intermediate boys 200m.

Jack Collins, Gaelcholaiste Chiarrai, finished fourth in the Minor 800m.

Jason O’Reilly, centre, from St Brendan’s Killarney who won the Intermediate boys 400m title

There were some notable fifth place finishes including Megan Lynch, Tarbert Comprehensive, in the Senior girls 100m, Anna O’Shea, Killarney CC, in Intermediate girls pole vault, and two relay teams – the Minor boys 4 x 100m team from St Brendan’s Killarney and the 4 x 100m Intermediate team from Mercy Mounthawk in Tralee.

Finishing outside of the top five but acquitting themselves well were Niamh O’Shea, Mercy Mounthawk Tralee, 6th Inter girls discus; Kevin O’Shea, Mercy Mounthawk Tralee, 6th Junior boys javelin; Nicole walker, Pres Tralee, 7th Senior girls 200m; Saoirse Dillon, Pres Listowel, 8th Inter girls 100m; Ruby Crean, Mercy Mounthawk Tralee, 9th Junior girls shot; Dominik Wasila, St Brendan’s Killarney, 9th Junior boys long jump; Cara Leahy, Pres Listowel, 10th Inter girls 3km; Steve Reidy, Causeway Comp, 10th Minor boys long jump.

Elsewhere, there was an Irish first and second in the women’s B race at the European 10,000m Cup in Pacé, France on Saturday. Shona Heaslip (An Riocht) finished in second place in a season’s best time of 33:26.96 just behind team mate Ide Nic Dhomhnaill who ran a personal best of 33:24.10. The Irish women’s team finished in seventh place overall.