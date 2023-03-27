John Kelliher-trained Ballyroyal Gatti sets fastest time at benefit meeting for Tarbert NS

The other outstanding 525 run at the Kingdowm Greyhound Stadium on Saturday night was by Fortwilliam Bono, for Abbeydorney owner Philip Regan in the A2 class

A benefit meeting for Tarbert National School drew a huge crowd to Tralee Track on Saturday night and one can only commend those behind it for the excellence of the organisation.

Every race had a sponsor plus a trophy presentation and the atmosphere that benefit meetings like this generate, plus all the different strands of accompanying business that are generated, is something of a godsend for the Oakview stadium, which, it has to be said, offers the very best of facilities for benefit nights like this.

A varied programme of racing saw two outstanding runs over the 525yds trip, the fastest of them being the 28.47 recorded in the ninth race for open class by Ballyroyal Gatti, which John Kelliher trains in Lohercannon, Tralee, for Darragh Sheehan.

It was hard to see the Jack Kennelly-trained Ballymac Scottie being caught after he took a flier from trap 3, but Ballyroyal Gatti, which ran from trap 6 and was a 3/1 outsider, was hugely impressive in pulling him back and beating him by a length and a half.

The other outstanding 525yds run was produced in the seventh race for A2 class by Fortwilliam Bono, owned by Philip Regan, of Abbeydorney. This fellow was hot at 4/5 with the only bookmaker framing the odds, Patsy Browne, and, as it so happened, he, too, came from behind to beat another Jack Kennelly-trained runner, Una Maachina, by two lengths in 28.55.

An A7 525 winner, the Brendan Maunsell-trained Sorens Hero, fairly shone in winning by seven and a half lengths in 28.90, while an A5/ A6 winner, the Matthew Angland-trained Shronedrugh Kate, also impressed in clocking 29.03.

Two semi-finals of a novice 525 sweepstake (ON3 class) formed part of the programme and it so happened that the fastest semi-final winner, the James O’Regan-trained Pressure Boy, clocked a time of 29.01 which broke the time-finding rules. It meant automatic elimination for him..

Accordingly, the other semi-final winner, Labana Bridie, which is jointly owned by Darragh and Colum O’Shea, of The Spa, Tralee, and clocked 29.31 in beating No Post by six and a half lengths, is likely to be favourite to win the final this Saturday night. She certainly has the early pace to do so.

The going was rated .10 fast for 525yds and .05 fast for 325yds and the other winners were: Cashen Ava, 17.95; Stayaway Joey, 29.47; Saleen Conn, 18.15; Devon Chime, 29.41; Manhattan, 29.55.