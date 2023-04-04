Jack Joy top scores to help TK Bobcats to net U-16 Division 2 Plate title

Luke Twomey leads St Bridget’s to Plate win in Division 3 final

TK Bobcats 63

St Josephs Duagh 53

This U-16 Boys Division 2 Plate final was an epic contest between two superb teams and only decided in the third quarter by an incredible 17-2 scoring spree in the final five minutes of that quarter. It was joint captain Jack Joy who was unstoppable in this period draining 11 points including a big three pointer and though St Josephs brought it back to a five point game twice in the final quarter Luke Griffin was a colossus in the paint as TK Bobcats won by ten.

It was St Josephs who led 11-9 at the end of the opening quarter as coach James Fleming maintained a silent watch over his St Josephs charges. Luke Griffin, Pat Brosnan and Jack Joy had all scored for Bobcats while Joe O’Connell, Joey Maher and Ronan Sheridan were playing some high quality basketball for the Duagh boys.

Jack Joy then went coast to coast to level at 11-11 before another red head Pat Brosnan drained a three to see Bobcats move 20-14 clear early in the second. But St Josephs then gained the upper hand and two three pointers from Joey Maher and a deuce along with three points from Ronan Sheridan and a bucket from Oran Doorley saw St Josephs move 29-20 clear with just 2.00 left in the quarter. Back came Bobcats with Jack Joy 4/4 from the charity line and Pat Brosnan nailed a buzzer beater and at half time, it was 29-26 and not easy to predict a winner.

But that all changed during the third quarter Joy and Eoin Moriarty scoring jumpers but Joey Maher drained another three. But when it was 33-32 and the game on a knife edge Bobcats inspired by run and gun buckets from Jack Joy and some big plays from Eoin Moriarty and Pat Brosnan led 49-35 and surely there was no way back for St Josephs.

But there was as Joe O’Connell dropped 6 points, Joey Maher hit another three, Ronan Sheridan with 2 and three point play by PJ Dowling and suddenly it was a 5 point gap (54-49) with 3.09 left on the clock. But Bobcats and Luke Griffin steadied the ship while Pat Brosnan drained a last second three and TK Bobcats had won a classic.

Top scorers

TK Bobcats: Jack Joy 19, Luke Griffin 17, Eoin Moriarty 15

St Josephs: Joe O’Connell 18, Joey Maher 16, Ronan Sheridan 11

U-16 BOYS DIVISION 3 PLATE FINAL

St Bridget’s 49

TK Cougars 44

This was a truly epic encounter and really only settled down the stretch when captain Luke Twomey sank three free throws and Josh Daly and Joshua Ryan scored vital baskets in traffic. But TK Cougars threw everything at St Bridget’s but just came up short and that despite the best efforts of Evan Cox.

TK Cougars took the opening quarter 11-8 thanks to 6 points from Evan Cox, 4 from Dylan Bowler and a free throw from Craig Legatte. St Bridget’s had two buckets each from Joshua Ryan and Luke Twomey.

The sides traded basket for basket in the second quarter with St Bridget’s edging it 12-10 thanks to Luke Twomey with 8, and an Anthony Galvin 3 but Cougars still led 21-20 at half time thanks to baskets from Mark Kennelly, Craig Legaatte, Aindi Ó Cathasaigh, David Butler and two free throws from Dylan Bowler.

Cougars went 4 clear in the third thanks to two Evan Cox baskets but a three from Joshua Ryan and a deuce from Luke Twomey had the sides level again and it continued in that manner with a big basket from Joshua Ryan on the fast break, enough to edge St Bridget’s 32-31 in front and so it was everything to play for down the stretch.

Sean Hourigan gave St Bridget’s an early fourth quarter lead but a Bowler free throw and a Craig Legatte bucket had the sides tied at 34-34. But once Anthony Galvin hit a big three and Ryan added one from the charity line, St Bridget’s had poached a six point lead with 5.27 left and it look over. But Cougars rallied some excellent baskets by Aindí Ó Cathasaigh and a three pointer from Evan Cox reduced the gap to two, 44-42 with 2.09 left on the clock. But St Bridget’s finished strong with Luke Twomey deadly from the charity line and Josh Daly the enforcer in the paint enabling St Bridget’s to win by four.

Top scorers

St Bridget’s: Luke Twomey 17, Joshua Ryan 11

TK Cougars: Evan Cox 15, Aindí O Cathasaigh 8, Dylan Bowler 7