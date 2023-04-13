International Rally of the Lakes to be officially launched in Killarney this Sunday

Over 220 crews have entered the 42nd running of the biggest rally in Kerry to take place on April 29 and 30

Killarney and District Motor Club will launch the Assess Ireland International Rally of the Lakes at the Gleneagle Hotel on Sunday with the 42nd running of the biggest rally in Kerry to take place on April 29 and 30.

So far over 220 crews have entered, setting a record for the event and beyond doubt proving the rally’s popularity. Along with a high volume of entries, there is strong representation across all the categories, including the Juniors and Historic crew who will run separately from the main field, allowing for an extra 50 cars to take part in the event.

Rally fans can expect an action-packed weekend, beginning with the now-traditional ceremonial start on Main Street on Friday night.

The rally returns to the Beara Peninsula on Saturday for the first time since 2019 and the route will include classic favourites like Cod’s Head, Ardgroom and the Healy Pass.

Sunday’s route also features some new roads, and after two runs over Moll’s Gap and Beallaghbeama the rally heads to east Kerry.

The sting in the tail includes two runs over Gortnagane and a stage that has not been used for rallying since the 1983 Circuit of Ireland – the last time the famed five-day event visited Kerry.

“We will have a couple of special announcements regarding the town centre at the launch,” said the clerk of the course Dermot Healy.

Sunday’s launch gets underway at 3.30pm, there will be a static display of some of the competing cars, and local drivers, including Muckross man, defending champion and recent Circuit of Ireland Rally winner Noel O’Sullivan will be on hand to answer queries about the rally.

The event also marks former World Rally Championship co-driver Paul Nagle’s switch to rally organisation and he has been appointed assistant clerk of the course with specific responsibility for the event’s safety tracker devices.

New for 2023 is title sponsors Assess Ireland, who are front runners when it comes to providing automotive and engineering inspection services. It provides a nationwide service through its network of engineers.

Established in 1999, Assess Ireland currently employs a team of more than 80 highly skilled people throughout Ireland including engineers, finance, customer support and logistics teams. With headquarters based in Tralee, this firm has been undoubtedly a longstanding supporter of the local economy.

Sunday’s launch is open to the public and all are welcome to attend and hear about the 2023 rally.