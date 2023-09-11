Handballer Dominic Lynch wins Kerry title in style but Dara Keane was the local hero of the final

Dominic Lynch, left, winner of the Kerry Handball 60x30 championship, is presented with the winner's cup by Danny Riordan from the Kerry Handball Board. Also pictured is Dara Keane, who was runner-up in the competition.

Mid Kerry handball star Dominic Lynch may have won the final of the Kerry 60x30 Handball championship in Ballymacelligott last week but the hero on the night was local favourite Dara Keane who entertained the crowd with a stylish and sometimes sensational display of superb handball.

Making a welcome return to the court, Keane played one of the pre-championship favourites Jack O’Shea from Glenbeigh in a thrilling semi-final. After a slow start that saw him trail 3-5, Keane produced a great recovery to level the game on three occasions in the opening 10 minutes of play. Recording some devastating kill shots, speed and skill the Ballymacelligott player edged clear of his more illustrious opponent to lead 11-8 mid way through an energy sapping game. It got better for Keane as the game progressed and he led O’Shea, holder of numerous All Ireland titles, 16-10.

O’Shea used all his skills to rescue the game but the highly motivated Ballymacelligott player continued on his relentless run to win an exciting game 21-11 to the delight of the home supporters and a place in the final.

The other semi-final was an all Glenbeigh clash with Dominick Lynch taking on John Joe Quirke, silver medal winner at the recent European One Wall Tour in Wales. Quirke opened smartly and led 3-1 after just two minutes. However this was as good as it got for Quirke. Lynch produced a dynamic display of skilful handball as the scores ticked by. In the end he recorded an impressive 21-3 victory.

The final between Keane and Lynch was over two games of 15 aces. The opening game was played at a frantic pace with the scores tied at 8-8 after just 13 minutes with Keane trailing by four aces at one stage. As Lynch edged ahead so did the scores and at the end he won on a 15-9 scoreline.

Keane opened the second game impressively leading 4-2 after five minutes. The players were tied at 7-7 before Lynch again asserted his presence on the court to run out a popular 15-8 winner. This was a brave and courageous display from Keane with handball followers looking forward to an exciting season from the talented Ballymacelligott player.

In the opening rounds of this competition there were impressive individual performances from Dermot Casey (Ballymacelligott), Pat Lacey (Asdee), Danny Riordan (Ballymacelligott) and Brendan O’Donoghue (Spa Killarney).