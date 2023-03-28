Gneeveguilla owned Bobsleigh Dream wins Cesarewitch 600 in Mullingar

BOBSLEIGH Dream scored a marvellous victory for Gneeveguilla owner, Willie Joe Murphy, and trainer, Pat Buckley, in the final of the RPGTV Irish Cesarewitch over 600 yards in Mullingar on Sunday night.

Sent off the 7/4 second favourite and running from 4, Bobsleigh Dream dominated to the extent that she had seven lengths to spare at the line from Jacktavern Bella in 32.19.

The prize at stake was €6,000 and Bobsleigh Dream, Tralee’s track record holder over 570yds, was bringing her career earnings to a whopping €51,615.

****************

THEY are running for high stakes too in Shelbourne Park and Limerick at the moment – a winner’s purse of €25,000 in the Bresbet Easter Cup over 550yds at the Dublin venue and a winner’s purse of €80,000 over 525yds in the Kirby sweepstake at Limerick.

Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Finn was a winner of the second quarter-final of the Easter Cup in 29.68 and Michael Daly’s Disco Pants was third in the fourth quarter-final behind Romeo Magico. The semi-finals take place this Saturday night and they have traps 5 and trap 6, respectively, in the first and second semi-finals.

In the Kirby sweepstake, Jack Kennelly’s Beepers Lariat and Sogna In Grande and Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Seanie, Ballymac Johnjo, Ballymac Bronze and Ballymac Pete will command plenty of Kerry interest in the second-round heats this Saturday night.

Good luck to them all.

****************

AN explosive start from trap 6 was key to a runaway win in an estimated 28.62 (28.92 on going rated .30 slow) by the Moyvane-owned Meerkat Maggie at last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting at the Oakview venue.

Helen O’Connor’s bitch raced home six lengths ahead of Dresden Story, to outshine another outstanding run of 28.76 (also estimated) by Spa Dancer, which is attached to the Spa (Tralee) kennels of 1975 All-Ireland Kerry footballer, Batt O’Shea.

The programme also featured doubles for Millstreet owner, Donal G O’Mahony, with Millridge Cora (29.51) and Millridge Mick (29.11) and Ballybunion owner, Eddie Costello, with Riverfield Star (29.40) and Riverfield Rosie (29.48),

The other winners and their estimated times were Spruce Action, 29.10; Steeple Rd Brave, 29.24; Muingwee kid, 29.59; Loher Rebel, 28.92.