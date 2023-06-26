Glengeigh handballer Dominick Lynch wins his 36th All-Ireland medal with Silver Masters 60x30 title

Kerry duo Lacey and Casey beat Cork in Munster 60x40 Diamond Masters B handball final

Returning from a long lay off due to injury, Glenbeigh handball star Dominick Lynch set the courts alight during the week when he increased his Munster championship medal count to 66 and added another All-Ireland medal to his collection on Sunday winning his 36th national title.

Competing in the All-Ireland Silver Masters 60x30 A Singles final in Tuamgreaney, Lynch took on the highly fancied Leinster champion Ollie Ryan from Carlow who had disposed on Vinnie Moran from Mayo in the All Ireland semi final earlier in the week.

“Naturally I was a little apprehensive coming into this game. I have just returned to serious training over the past few weeks after a long lay off with a back injury and was unsure of my fitness levels and movement on the court. I was also conscious of Ollie’s good form in the run up to this All Ireland final,” Lynch said.

Ryan started the first game determined to open an early lead and put his opponent under pressure. He used the entire court to his advantage and at one point led by eight points. However Lynch called on all his experience and skill to edge his way back.

“I tried not to panic when I was eight points adrift. As the game progressed I felt fitter and stronger and when we were level mid way through the opening game I knew I was in with a great chance of taking the game. Following a few good aces I pulled clear to win the game, 21-11.”

Following victory in the opening game, Lynch grew in confidence and produced a stellar performance to win the second game 21-6 and to the delight of the Kerry supporters his 36th All Ireland medal.

Kerry beat Cork in Munster handball final

There is nothing more passionate to elevate the fighting spirit and deep rooted pride of Kerry sports people than a clash between the Kingdom and neighbours Cork. It’s all the more heart warming when the red shirted Cork opponents return back to the Rebel County minus the spoils of battle.

This was the scenario in Broadford at the weekend when the Limerick village hosted the eagerly awaited Munster 60x40 Diamond Masters B handball final, a repeat of the 2022 final. Kerry was represented by Pat Lacey from Asdee and his playing partner Dermot Casey from Ballymacelligott while the Cork side was Tim Joe Healy (Ballydesmond) and John Lyons (Macroom). While Cork had the better of the opening exchanges, the superior fitness and match preparation of the Kerry players shone bright after the opening ten minutes.

“We really took over mid way through the opening game with Dermot scoring some great aces and magnificent serves. We put the Cork lads under severe pressure and we ran out convincing 21-5 winners of the opening game,” said Pat Lacey.

Both Casey and Lacey were impressive in the second game with Lacey in particular scoring vital aces.

“We went for the big shots during the game and it paid off. Our training went well over the past few week and I was particularly delighted for Dermot last week when he won the Munster 60x30 Diamond Masters B final defeating John Lyons.”

Kerry ran out impressive winners in the second game, 21-8 to claim the Munster crown and advance to the latter stages on the All Ireland championship.

John Lyons (Macroom), Pat Lacey (Asdee), Tim Joe Healy (Ballydesmond) and Dermot Casey (Ballymacelligott) at the Munster 60x30 Diamond Master B Doubles final in Broadford. Photo by Con Dennehy

Lacey and Casey are two of the most respected Master competitors in the country with the 2022 season particularly memorable for the duo.

In March they reached the Munster Masters B Doubles 40x20 final in Boherbuee where they played Tim Joe Healy (Ballydesmond) and John Lyons (Macroom) in a pulsating final. Both sets of players each won a game with the decision resting on the result of a tie break game won by just a single point by the Cork side.

However the Kerry duo extracted sweet revenge on their Cork opponents in July winning a classic and evenly contested Munster Diamond Masters 60x30 B final played in Broadford and ensured their place in the annuals of Munster handball.

All Ireland Silver medal: Fresh from his Munster doubles success, Dermot Casey was back on the court on Sunday when he took on the challenge of Joe Cummins from Mayo in the All Ireland Diamond Masters B final in Clare. In a hard fought game, Cummins had the better of exchanges winning both games 21-4 and 21-5. A great week for Casey picking up a Munster gold medal and an All Ireland silver medal.

Fixtures: Munster 60x30 Over 35A Doubles final in Limerick on Friday night. Dominick Lynch and Jack O’Shea from Kerry will play Ger Coonan and David Hickey from Tipperary.