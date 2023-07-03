Glenbeigh sisters Clodagh and Maggie Quirke win Munster handball gold and silver medals

Clodagh Quirke, the winner of the Munster Under 13 60x30 Singles Handball championship in Limerick on Sunday last. Photo by Con Dennehy

One of the most promising young handballers in Kerry, Clodagh Quirke from Glenbeigh, added to her growing reputation with a phenomenal display at the Munster Juvenile 60x30 championships in Broadford at the weekend. The Under 13 Singles Round Robin series involved Clodagh Quirke (Glenbeigh), Grace Murphy (Ballydesmond) and Ava Carey (Tipperary) with each player playing two games of 15 points.

Murphy defeated Quirke in the opening game 11-15 but the Kerry player rallied well with some inspirational play and rallies to take the second game 15-7. In the second round games Quirke lost the opening match 15-13 to Carey but defeated her Tipperary opponent in the second game 15-6. Overall in this competition Quirke took the Munster gold medal, two points clear of Murphy, who had defeated the Glenbeigh star earlier in the year winning the 40x20 championship.

In the Munster Under 15 final, Maggie Quirke from Glenbeigh played Claire Minnogue from Clare in an exciting contest. Despite some magnificent rallies, the Kerry player was unable to stamp her authority on the game and had to be content with a silver medal podium finish eventually loosing out on a 21-2 and 21-3 scoreline.

The next major challenge for the Quirke sisters will be the National One Wall championships in August.

Elsewhere, in a repeat of the 2022 Munster 60x30 Over 35 A Doubles final, Kerry’s Jack O’Shea and Dominick Lynch continued their impressive comeback when they won the 2023 championship in Hospital, Limerick on Friday.

Their opponents for the second year were Ger Coonan and David Hickey from Tipperary. The opening game was a tough contest with just a point separating the players for long periods of the contest. O’Shea, with some wonderful kill shots, kept the Kerry side in contention and with Lynch back to his brilliant best eased past their opponents to win the game 21-16.

Kerry controlled the second game running out impressive 21-11 winners to take the Munster championship title. The victory brings Lynch’s Munster medal tally to 67 with O’Shea’s medal count now at 20.

Lynch and O’Shea, last year’s All-Ireland champions, will now contest and defend this years final against Cavan later this month.